“Just so if ever that happens again, I’m like ‘here’s the proof that I wrote it’”: Ed Sheeran reveals that post-copyright cases, he now films every recording session

News
By published

Plus he responds to TikTokker said his music was like “heroin”

Ed Sheeran arrives for his copyright infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 04, 2023 in New York City
Ed Sheeran attends his copyright infringement trial at Manhattan Federal Court in 2023 (Image credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran has revealed that he now films every recording session he takes in part in, after his scrapes with copyright law over the last few years.

The singer songwriter was interviewed by ITV News on the top deck of a London tourist bus before he performed a ‘pop up’ gig outside King’s Cross.

“I’ve filmed everything since the first lawsuit claim, which was 2015,” he explained. “Just so if ever that happens again, I’m like ‘here’s the proof that I wrote it’. It’s actually great because I’ve (now) got this hard drive of every single song that has become successful, the writing process of it.”

Ed Sheeran - Azizam (Pink Heart Video) - YouTube Ed Sheeran - Azizam (Pink Heart Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Sheeran has had a few close calls regarding copyright over the last decade. In 2017 he had to settle out of court when it was alleged that his song Photograph infringed the copyright of Amazing, a song released by X Factor winner Matt Cardle.

Since then Sheeran has had two court victories over plagiarism claims. In 2022 he won a case taken out against him, alleging that his 2017 Number One Shape Of You cribbed from Oh Why, a 2015 song by grime artist Sami Chokri.

The following year he won again in a case that alleged that his 2014 hit Thinking Out Loud was too close for comfort to Marvin Gaye’s immortal Let’s Get It On.

Of course, filming recording sessions wouldn’t necessarily protect him from claims of unknowing plagiarism - after all, few songwriters deliberately copy others’ work. But it may provide evidence of his honest intentions.

Sheeran released a new single last week. The much-trailed Azizam looks likely to be Number One come Friday, but not everyone is happy. One TikTok critic has described his oeuvre as “songs (that) are good in the way that heroin is good for people.” And he wasn’t suggesting that the fact they made listeners feel warm and happy and were really catchy was a good thing.

A fellow who calls himself ‘Zachary The Swiftologist’ said Azizam was “soulless” and argued “his songs are good in the way that heroin is good for people. It’s addictive in a way that’s not supposed to be good for the human brain.”

“Shivers, Bad Habits and Shape of You are all the same song (as Azizam) and they’re all so f***ing annoying. There has been no evolution from 2016. I feel like I’m going crazy. I’ll never get these two minutes of my life back,” he concluded. “He’s terrorising the music industry, we should punish him.”

Being the remorselessly cheery soul that he seems to be, Sheeran merely responded to Zachary with a simple “Lol”.

Categories
Will Simpson
Will Simpson
News and features writer

Will Simpson is a freelance music expert whose work has appeared in Classic Rock, Classic Pop, Guitarist and Total Guitar magazine. He is the author of 'Freedom Through Football: Inside Britain's Most Intrepid Sports Club' and his second book 'An American Cricket Odyssey' is due out in 2025

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about singers songwriters
Elton John and Brandi Carlile

“How daring to have a long intro before he’s even singing. It’s like psychedelic Mozart”: With The Rose Of Laura Nyro, Elton John and Brandi Carlile are paying tribute to both a 'forgotten' songwriter and the lost art of the long song intro
Clairo

“I didn’t think people would mind that I didn’t play it, but it became a problem. I got myself into a pickle”: Clairo says it was Charli XCX who convinced her to perform one of her most popular songs again
Tony Mccarroll, original Oasis drummer

“Almost a lifetime ago, a few Burnage lads got together and created something special. Something that time can’t out date”: Original Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll pens a wistful message out to his old bandmates
See more latest
Most Popular
Tony Mccarroll, original Oasis drummer
“Almost a lifetime ago, a few Burnage lads got together and created something special. Something that time can’t out date”: Original Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll pens a wistful message out to his old bandmates
Floating Points The Sunflower
“I need to build a sound of my own that has the power that I want”: Floating Points hates festival sound systems so much that he’s invented his own
Elton John and Brandi Carlile
“How daring to have a long intro before he’s even singing. It’s like psychedelic Mozart”: With The Rose Of Laura Nyro, Elton John and Brandi Carlile are paying tribute to both a 'forgotten' songwriter and the lost art of the long song intro
The Beatles performs onstage at the Cavern Club in February 1961 in Liverpool, England. (L-R) George Harrison, Paul McCartney, Pete Best, John Lennon
“I had a blast. Thank you”: Original Beatles drummer Pete Best retires, aged 83
cre8audio products
Cre8audio releases two super-affordable, modular-friendly bits of gear in one day: the Boom Chick analogue drum machine and Assembler mixer
Mike Campbell pictured with his new Red Dog Fender Telecaster; the heavily customised electric guitar has a Bigsby, a Destruct button and a pickup configuration that gives you lots of options. Campbell wears shades and a wide-brimmed hat.
“The humbuckers give it so much power and such a wide variety of tones while the destruct button really sets it apart from just about any other Tele”: Fender unveils the Mike Campbell “Red Dog” Telecaster
Charity DJs
Don’t miss this record-breaking 100-Hour DJ marathon livestream fundraiser featuring 90 artists
Tone King Imperial Preamp: this high-end all-tube preamp pedal offers two channels, includes reverb, tremolo and attenuation, and has onboard CabSims/IR tech.
“A pedal that sings with harmonic richness and blooming touch response”: Tone King offers up boutique tube amp tones for your pedalboard with the Imperial Preamp
Elliot Easton on stage with The Cars
“It was the most disgusting thing I could ever imagine. It makes me sick just thinking of it!” The Cars’ guitarist Elliot Easton recalls the worst thing that ever happened to him on stage
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 poses backstage at the Sahara Tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
“I really thought I was going to die... and it absolutely was so freeing”: Blink 182’s Mark Hoppus talks surviving cancer and his band’s resurrection