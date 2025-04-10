“Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeartRadio or something”: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon takes to the streets of New York to play people his new album… and nobody knows who he is

The standard format of YouTube series Track Star involves host Jack Coyne testing an artist’s music knowledge by playing them songs on headphones on the streets of New York and asking them to name them.

In the case of the new Bon Iver episode, though, there was a twist. Accompanied by Bon Iver main man Justin Vernon, Coyne once again went out and about in the Big Apple, but this time, passers-by were asked to don the headphones and listen to an (at the time) unreleased song - Everything Is Peaceful Love - from Bon Iver’s new album, Sable Fable, which is out tomorrow.

Their mission, after choosing to accept it, was simply to name the artist who made the music that was being played to them.

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Now, with his full beard and beanie, Vernon isn’t the most instantly recognisable character at the best of times, but with the addition of mirrored sunglasses, he was even more anonymous. And, sure enough, hardly anyone could identify either who they were listening to or the person - a man who's collaborated and shared a stage with Taylor Swift - standing right next to them.

Which led to some potentially awkward interactions. “What are we guessing? I’m not sure I could even get the genre,” says one guy, much to Vernon’s amusement.

“YouTube lo-fi beat right now, but hey, it might go somewhere,” reckons another participant. “I like that,” replies incognito Justin, but his listener isn’t finished. “Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeart Radio or something,” he adds: ouch.

And that’s not the end of it: when the same guy is told that he’s listening to Bon Iver, he reveals that “My ex-girlfriend listened to a lot of Bon Iver, and so I, like, really didn’t listen to a lot of Bon Iver.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Praise be, though, we do eventually find a fan. Step forward Lauren: “I love Bon Iver,” she says, though she still doesn’t clock the guy standing only a couple of feet away. Her reaction when the truth is revealed, though, is great.

As is the one from ‘Mr Not Quite My Cup Of Tea’. “I’m sorry about the ex-girlfriend situation,” says Vernon. “I’m sorry I said that lo-fi shit about it,” replies the slightly sheepish recent detractor.

Lovely stuff, and credit to Vernon - who always seems like one of indie-folk-pop’s nice guys - for putting himself into a potentially ego-damaging situation for the benefit of our entertainment.