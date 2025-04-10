“Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeartRadio or something”: Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon takes to the streets of New York to play people his new album… and nobody knows who he is

News
By published

“YouTube lo-fi beat right now, but hey, it might go somewhere,” says one listener

Bon Iver
(Image credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

The standard format of YouTube series Track Star involves host Jack Coyne testing an artist’s music knowledge by playing them songs on headphones on the streets of New York and asking them to name them.

In the case of the new Bon Iver episode, though, there was a twist. Accompanied by Bon Iver main man Justin Vernon, Coyne once again went out and about in the Big Apple, but this time, passers-by were asked to don the headphones and listen to an (at the time) unreleased song - Everything Is Peaceful Love - from Bon Iver’s new album, Sable Fable, which is out tomorrow.

Their mission, after choosing to accept it, was simply to name the artist who made the music that was being played to them.

Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love (Official Video) - YouTube Bon Iver - Everything Is Peaceful Love (Official Video) - YouTube
Watch On

Now, with his full beard and beanie, Vernon isn’t the most instantly recognisable character at the best of times, but with the addition of mirrored sunglasses, he was even more anonymous. And, sure enough, hardly anyone could identify either who they were listening to or the person - a man who's collaborated and shared a stage with Taylor Swift - standing right next to them.

Which led to some potentially awkward interactions. “What are we guessing? I’m not sure I could even get the genre,” says one guy, much to Vernon’s amusement.

“YouTube lo-fi beat right now, but hey, it might go somewhere,” reckons another participant. “I like that,” replies incognito Justin, but his listener isn’t finished. “Not quite my cup of tea… I feel like I’d hear this on iHeart Radio or something,” he adds: ouch.

And that’s not the end of it: when the same guy is told that he’s listening to Bon Iver, he reveals that “My ex-girlfriend listened to a lot of Bon Iver, and so I, like, really didn’t listen to a lot of Bon Iver.”

Praise be, though, we do eventually find a fan. Step forward Lauren: “I love Bon Iver,” she says, though she still doesn’t clock the guy standing only a couple of feet away. Her reaction when the truth is revealed, though, is great.

As is the one from ‘Mr Not Quite My Cup Of Tea’. “I’m sorry about the ex-girlfriend situation,” says Vernon. “I’m sorry I said that lo-fi shit about it,” replies the slightly sheepish recent detractor.

Lovely stuff, and credit to Vernon - who always seems like one of indie-folk-pop’s nice guys - for putting himself into a potentially ego-damaging situation for the benefit of our entertainment.

Surprising New Yorkers with Bon Iver | Track Star* - YouTube Surprising New Yorkers with Bon Iver | Track Star* - YouTube
Watch On
Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson
Deputy Editor

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about artists

“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit

“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics

“Your full-scale companion. Anytime. Anywhere… the perfect companion to your full-size Martin”: Meet the Junior Series, the new small-bodied, travel-friendly acoustic range from Martin
See more latest
Most Popular
Martin Jr. Series: this new affordable run from the high-end acoustic brand comprises a range of travel-friendly instruments with a regular 24.9&quot; scale. Here the range is pictured against a green background.
“Your full-scale companion. Anytime. Anywhere… the perfect companion to your full-size Martin”: Meet the Junior Series, the new small-bodied, travel-friendly acoustic range from Martin
Teenage Engineering EP-133 K.O. II
Teenage Engineering drops knockout update for its EP-133 K.O. II sampler, bringing much-requested features like resampling, song mode and increased polyphony
Sheryl Crow and Kelly Clarkson
“I love this version better than mine!!”: Sheryl Crow sings Kelly Clarkson’s praises after watching her cover her breakthrough ‘90s hit
Tobias Forge
“I’m drawn to melody and drama - AOR and yacht rock”: Tobias Forge says the new Ghost album combines smooth ’80s sounds with Black Sabbath-inspired lyrics
Revox B77 MK III Stereo Tape Recorder
“They perform incredibly well over many decades, just like I have and of course they're incredibly good-looking, just like me”: Alice Cooper launches his own limited edition reel-to-reel tape recorder
Glen Matlock and Clem Burke 2023
“Tonight is for Clem and it’s for friendship. An amazing man and a friend of the lads”: Sex Pistols dedicate Sydney show to Clem Burke
Fraser T. Smith
Learn production, DJing and songwriting from pros like Fraser T Smith, Carl Cox, Skream and Joe Goddard with Whatclass
Native Instruments Komplete Kontrol S MK3
Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for
Trent Reznow and Richie Kotzen composite image
“You're by far the best guy that we've tried. I would love to have you in the band”: So why did Trent Reznor turn down Richie Kotzen for Nine Inch Nails?
Alvin Lucier
Who Wants To Live Forever? The composer still creating music from beyond the grave