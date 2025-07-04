“I spent six months listening only to AC/DC – and it changed my entire approach to songwriting”: How Metallica embraced simplicity – and Mötley Crüe's producer – to create their 30 million selling monster hit

When Metallica started out in Los Angeles in 1981, their uncompromising music – super-fast and super-heavy – made them outcasts in a rock scene dominated by glam metal stars such as Ratt and Mötley Crüe.

Metallica relocated to San Francisco in 1982, and rose to prominence as the kings of thrash metal, leading a revolution in heavy music.

Guitarist/vocalist James Hetfield, in common with most Metallica fans, had nothing but contempt for all those big-haired pretty-boy bands.

So Metallica’s choice of producer for their fifth album was a shock to those diehard fans.

When it was announced in 1990 that Bob Rock would be producing the band, cries of ‘sell out’ quickly followed, for this was a guy who’d made his name working for the enemy – not only Mötley Crüe and Bon Jovi, but also other lightweights such as Loverboy.

Many felt that Metallica had lost their minds – and their balls too.

But it turned out that hiring Bob Rock was one of the smartest moves they ever made.

Metallica had reached a dead end with their 1988 album …And Justice For All. That album was so dark and convoluted, it seemed they could go no deeper.

... And Justice for All (Remastered) - YouTube Watch On

The band that had reinvented heavy metal on three groundbreaking ’80s albums – Kill ’Em All, Ride The Lightning and Master Of Puppets – were now in need of their own reinvention.

For Metallica’s reset, simplicity was key, and drummer Lars Ulrich explained that the inspiration had come from his obsession with another legendary band.

“In 1990 I spent six months listening only to AC/DC,” Ulrich said. “And it changed my entire approach to songwriting.”

As the new songs came together, Hetfield still harboured a nagging feeling that something was not right.

“We wanted shorter songs that were meatier,” he recalled. “But I couldn’t help but think this is very easy to understand, very singable.”

But he need not have worried. That remit – shorter and meatier – was nailed in two monolithic songs: Enter Sandman and Sad But True. And in both, the influence of AC/DC was evident.

Enter Sandman, based on a sinister-sounding riff, had the measured power and epic feel of Hells Bells, the opening track of AC/DC’s Back In Black, while Sad But True had a crunchy, halting riff which recalled that album’s title track.

There were echoes of the glory days of thrash metal in Holier Than Thou and Through The Never.

And what was begun in 1984 with Fade To Black – in part, a rock ballad in the classic tradition – was developed in two songs with heavy emotional weight: The Unforgiven and Nothing Else Matters.

Metallica: Nothing Else Matters (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Hetfield had felt conflicted about Nothing Else Matters.

“What was it about not wanting to write a love song?” he said. “That’s pretty easy. It’s a huge sign of weakness. You’re in Metallica. This is hardcore. What the fuck are you doing? But that song was for me. It’s about being on the road, missing someone at home. But it was written in such a way that it connected with so many people. It wasn’t just about two people. It was about a connection with your higher power, lots of different things.”

Equally personal to Hetfield, and again addressing the subject of belief in a higher power, were the words he sang in The God That Failed – in part a requiem for his mother Cynthia, who refused treatment for cancer because her religion forbade it, and died in 1979, when Hetfield was 16.

Musically and lyrically, The God That Failed is one of the most powerful tracks on an album on which Metallica pushed the boundaries on every level.

The God That Failed (Remastered) - YouTube Watch On

The new album was titled simply Metallica. But with another echo of Back In Black in its cover – solid black, save for the faint outline of the Metallica logo and a coiled snake – it would forever be known as The Black Album.

And just as Back In Black became AC/DC’s biggest record – moreover, the best-selling rock album of all time – so the Black Album would be Metallica’s greatest success. It hit No.1 all across the world.

To date it has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. And ultimately the controversy over Bob Rock was unfounded.

The huge, deep sound of this album – illustrated most powerfully in Enter Sandman, the definitive ’90s metal anthem – was instrumental in Metallica becoming one of the biggest bands on the planet.