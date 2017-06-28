More

Ed Sheeran responds to Glastonbury backing track backlash

By

Full looper pedal rig revealed

(Image credit: Richard Isaac/REX/Shutterstock)

Love him or hate him, Ed Sheeran was Sunday’s Glastonbury festival headliner, but the heavily layered sound produced by the lone singer/guitarist left some viewers confused, accusing The Ginger One of using backing tracks or miming.

MusicRadar readers, the music tech-savvy lot that you are, will know that, of course, Ed was employing a looper pedal, and Sheeran himself was forced to reveal his not-so-secret sonic source on Twitter.

For anyone interested in how Sheeran produces his live performance witchcraft, it comes courtesy of the Chewie 2, a looper he designed with his tech Trevor Dawkins, which integrates with looping plugin Mobius, according to Equipboard.

Four channels are onboard: Guitar, boom (percussive guitar), RC20 (likely referring to Boss’s RC-20 Loop Station) and vocals. Keyboards are also integrated into the rig.

Ed gives a brief run through of Chewie on the Today Show below.

To emulate Ed’s looping skills (but possibly not his success, sorry), check out our lesson on how to use a looper pedal in the style of Ed Sheeran.