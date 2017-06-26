Use a looper pedal in the style of Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran became known for using a looper pedal in his live performances, creating powerful sonic backdrops far beyond the scope of the traditional acoustic soloist.

Loopers are simple in concept: you record what you are playing and then, when you kick the pedal, what you just recorded is instantly played back to you, providing a backing for you to record another line over.

The most advanced loopers on the market allow you to record several lines of music and some even allow you to import backing tracks too.

This lesson includes a melody, a percussive part, a bassline and a strummed harmonic idea.

Click here to download the Ed Sheeran looping lesson tab that accompanies this video lesson.