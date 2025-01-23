NAMM 2025: Korg teases a pair of ‘concept’ audio interfaces, and one of them has a MiniKorg 700S analogue filter in it

NAMM 2025: Korg has a habit of turning up at the NAMM Show with not only its ‘official’ new products, but also a few things that it’s working on but may or may not get a commercial release. And this year, one of those things happens to be a new range of audio interfaces.

The MicroAudio 22 and 722 are “tabletop-optimised” USB-C devices with “easy-to-grab knobs”. Each offers direct monitoring, up to 24-bit/192kHz quality, a Hi-Z input and a phantom power option. There are also built-in effects, including a noise gate and a compressor.

(Image credit: Korg)

Most of which sounds fairly by-the-numbers, and not really what you’d call - to use Korg’s words - “concept prototypes - products in their exploratory phase that push the boundaries of what’s possible in music creation.” The MicroAudio 722, however, has something special up its sockets - Korg’s 700S analogue filter.

Taken from the MiniKorg 700S, this includes both low-pass and high-pass flavours and is tweakable from the top panel. As such, the 722 definitely has a unique point of difference in comparison to other audio interfaces; whether it’s one that’s useful remains to be seen.

Other concept prototypes include the E1 Air, a slimline digital piano, and the MetroClip, an LED metronome. And, of course, we’ve already told you about Korg’s big new releases: a new version of the Kronos workstation, module and plugin version of the Multi/Poly synth, and the MiniKorg 700Sm, a downsized version of the rebooted ‘70s synth.

You can get an overview of all the company’s NAMM news on the Korg website.