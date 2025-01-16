NAMM 2025: The MiniKorg 700S finally lives up to its name as Korg releases a downsized version of its classic ‘70s synth

NAMM 2025: Korg has a habit of releasing its analogue synth reboots in both ‘full’ and ‘mini’ sizes, so we probably shouldn’t have been too surprised to learn that a smaller version of 2021’s MiniKorg 700FS - itself an enhanced emulation of 1974’s MiniKorg 700S - is on the way. The MiniKorg 700Sm is not one we had on our NAMM 2025 bingo card, though, so surprised - to a certain extent at least - we are.

The MiniKorg 700S built on the success of the MiniKorg 700, a single oscillator monosynth that was released in 1973. It added a second oscillator, ring modulator and various other things, all of which were included in the 700FS and now in the 700Sm.

This mini version is 86% the size of its larger sibling and has 37 slim keys with aftertouch, but no velocity sensitivity. There are enhanced connectivity options in comparison to its ‘70s forebear: a USB connector (Type B), MIDI In, Sync In/Out, CV/GATE In and Audio In are all here. 1/4-inch stereo outputs and a headphones output are here, too.

The MiniKorg was originally conceived as a secondary keyboard that players would position on top of an organ when performing live, and the 700Sm could function in a similar way on top of your stage piano. For ease of access, many of the controls are positioned below the keyboard, so you’re looking straight at them when sitting down.

(Image credit: Korg)

The Traveler controller is particularly noteworthy. Comprising upper and lower levers that control the cutoff frequency of the low-pass and high-pass filters respectively, this enables you to quickly dial in wah-wah and muted sounds. Unlike on the original MicroKorg 700S, you can tweak these levers without restriction, giving you even more sound design potential.

Other additions include 14 program memories, a spring reverb, a joystick for pitchbend and modulation and an arpeggiator.

It might have a compact size and fun look, but at £1,169, the MiniKorg 700Sm still isn’t exactly cheap, particularly for a ‘secondary keyboard’. That price pill is sweetened slightly by the inclusion of a custom soft case and ‘free’ software bundle.

Find out more on the Korg website.