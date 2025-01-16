NAMM 2025: The Multi/Poly returns in module form – it’s still great, and we still think Korg is underselling it

NAMM 2025: Korg’s Multi/Poly was one of our favourite new synths of last year . Loosely inspired by the company’s classic Mono/Poly analogue synth, the Multi/Poly is a multi-timbral digital polysynth that Korg describes as an analogue modelling synth – although we still think that description undersells it somewhat.

The original Multi/Poly landed in a 37-key unit matching the design of Korg’s Modwave, Opsix and Wavestate. Like those synths before it, it’s now available in a rack-mountable module version too.

The Multi/Poly features four timbral layers, each with four oscillators. These oscillators can make use of virtual analogue waves – complimented by dual analogue modelling filters and envelopes – as well as a flexible wavetable and waveshaping modes. While it’s certainly possible to create some convincing faux-analogue sounds, these various modes can do far more besides this, including rich atmospheric textures, oddball FX and multi-timbral sequences.

Korg Multi/Poly review: "It's not a Mono/Poly... but it's an interesting take on some of its ideas" - YouTube Watch On

Arguably Multi/Poly’s best feature is its Layer Rotate function, which allows the four synth timbres to be triggered in a round-robin manner inspired by the original Mono/Poly. Other feature highlights include an X/Y pad with a fun virtual physics engine, which can be used for creative modulation, a multitude of modelled filter types, flexible effects and a deep multi-lane sequencer.

In all honesty, we feel like the use of the word ‘analogue’ and the Mono/Poly branding is a bit of a misnomer. This is a complex, modern digital synth with a multitude of sound shaping, modulation and sequencing tricks up its sleeve.

The Multi/Poly module is 60 voice polyphonic and equipped with MIDI 2.0 capabilities. In terms of I/O, it has balanced stereo outputs, MIDI connectivity and USB, which allows the synth to make use of Korg’s desktop editor/librarian application.

Essentially, the module is the full Multi/Poly experience, minus the keyboard – which was one of the weakest aspects of the original anyway. The Korg Multi/Poly M will arrive with an RRP of £709. Visit Korg for more.