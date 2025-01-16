NAMM 2025: The Multi/Poly returns in module form – it’s still great, and we still think Korg is underselling it

NAMM 2025: Korg’s Multi/Poly was one of our favourite new synths of last year. Loosely inspired by the company’s classic Mono/Poly analogue synth, the Multi/Poly is a multi-timbral digital polysynth that Korg describes as an analogue modelling synth – although we still think that description undersells it somewhat.
The original Multi/Poly landed in a 37-key unit matching the design of Korg’s Modwave, Opsix and Wavestate. Like those synths before it, it’s now available in a rack-mountable module version too.
The Multi/Poly features four timbral layers, each with four oscillators. These oscillators can make use of virtual analogue waves – complimented by dual analogue modelling filters and envelopes – as well as a flexible wavetable and waveshaping modes. While it’s certainly possible to create some convincing faux-analogue sounds, these various modes can do far more besides this, including rich atmospheric textures, oddball FX and multi-timbral sequences.
Arguably Multi/Poly’s best feature is its Layer Rotate function, which allows the four synth timbres to be triggered in a round-robin manner inspired by the original Mono/Poly. Other feature highlights include an X/Y pad with a fun virtual physics engine, which can be used for creative modulation, a multitude of modelled filter types, flexible effects and a deep multi-lane sequencer.
In all honesty, we feel like the use of the word ‘analogue’ and the Mono/Poly branding is a bit of a misnomer. This is a complex, modern digital synth with a multitude of sound shaping, modulation and sequencing tricks up its sleeve.
The Multi/Poly module is 60 voice polyphonic and equipped with MIDI 2.0 capabilities. In terms of I/O, it has balanced stereo outputs, MIDI connectivity and USB, which allows the synth to make use of Korg’s desktop editor/librarian application.
Essentially, the module is the full Multi/Poly experience, minus the keyboard – which was one of the weakest aspects of the original anyway. The Korg Multi/Poly M will arrive with an RRP of £709. Visit Korg for more.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I'm the Managing Editor of Music Technology at MusicRadar and former Editor-in-Chief of Future Music, Computer Music and Electronic Musician. I've been messing around with music tech in various forms for over two decades. I've also spent the last 10 years forgetting how to play guitar. Find me in the chillout room at raves complaining that it's past my bedtime.