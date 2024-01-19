NAMM 2024: A different kind of Kaoss? Korg’s Nu:Tekt NTS-3 puts a new spin on the classic XY effects pad and you can build it yourself in 20 minutes

NAMM 2024: 25 years on from the launch of the original Kaoss Pad - and after countless revisions in both hardware and software - Korg is now letting you build one yourself.

The NTS-3 Kaoss Pad falls under the Nu:Tekt brand, and enables you to tweak up to four effects simultaneously via an XY pad. 35 are supplied, including filters, modulation FX, delays, reverbs, mastering processors and more creative options such as a looper, grainshifter and vinyl break emulator. The effects can be edited, and you can build and add your own thanks to support for Korg’s LogueSDK.

Audio I/O comes on 3.5mm stereo jacks, as does the Sync I/O. MIDI I/O is here, too, and power is supplied via the USB-C port.

Korg reckons that you should be able to build the NTS-3 in less than 20 minutes, without the need for a soldering iron. Reversible side panels enable you to add an element of hardware customisation to go along with the aforementioned ability to create your own effects.

If you don’t already own a Kaoss Pad of any description, it looks like the NTS-3 could give you a fun and affordable way of getting your hands on one. We don’t have an exact price yet, but we can tell you that a June 2024 release date is being mooted.

Find out more on the Korg website.