“I often say ‘keep the faucet running’ when it comes to songwriting – it’s so important to stay in a creative headspace to get to the really good stuff”: PRS and Ed Sheeran team up for SE Hollowbody Piezo Baritone featuring pop superstar’s own artwork

NAMM 2026: PRS Guitars and Ed Sheeran have collaborated on a signature guitar unlike any other, with the stadium-packing pop-star’s limited edition model finished with his own artwork, and it presents us with a very different kind of guitar.

The Ed Sheeran SE Hollowbody Cosmic Splash takes its name from the artwork on the front, a piece taken from Sheeran’s 2025 Cosmic Carpark paintings, which were sold off to raise money for his foundation.

Each guitar comes with an 8” by 8” print of the artwork, signed by the man himself. Sheeran is not the only guitarist to do some painting when he has some time off the road. Chrissie Hynde, Robby Krieger and Joe Satriani are all painters. Sheeran says it’s vital to keep the creativity going even when he doesn’t have a guitar in hand.

“I started painting as a way to stay creative when I am off the road,” says Sheeran. “I often say ‘keep the faucet running’ when it comes to songwriting – it’s so important to stay in a creative headspace to get to the really good stuff. My hope is that people find this instrument as inspiring as I do. To have my artwork on it as well is such a treat.”

As for the guitar’s design? Well, it’s not your common or garden variety electric guitar. Sheeran and the SE team at PRS have spec’d up a piezo-equipped Hollowbody Baritone, offering an amped-up acoustic guitar voicing to complement an electric guitar pickup pairing of PRS 85/15 “S” humbuckers. The piezo system was co-designed by PRS with acoustic guitar pickup specialist LR Baggs.

And if you’ve been paying attention to Sheeran and PRS’s long-standing relationship you might remember that last year the Stevensville, Maryland brand actually built him a similar guitar for his performance on the F1 soundtrack. You can see that on Sheeran’s video for Drive.

This SE Hollowbody Cosmic Splash has also made some high-profile appearances. Sheeran used it when performing Drive on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The body’s graphic obviously pulls focus, but the fingerboard inlay is worth mentioning here, as it references Sheeran’s Stereo series of albums, kind of like swapping out birds for the glyphs on a TV remote.

(Image credit: PRS Guitars)

Now for the fundamentals. The fully hollow body has a maple top with a ‘Shallow Violin’ carve, and a flat mahogany back. It has a glued-in mahogany neck with a Wide Fat shape, topped with a 10” radius rosewood fingerboard.

As mentioned, this is a baritone, so you’ve got a bit more real estate to manage; this measures in with a 27.7” scale length.

It has a PRS adjustable stop-tail bridge, PRS-designed tuners, and it is available now. For more details, head over to PRS Guitars. Price is £/$1,599.