Eras-defining? Beyonce joins Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the Eras Tour movie premiere

Beyonce was among the stars joining Taylor Swift on the red carpet at the world premiere of Swift’s Eras Tour movie, which has opened to rave reviews.

The event took place in LA after Swift had taken to Instagram to confirm that, due to what she described as “unprecedented demand”, the Eras movie would be opening a day early in the US and Canada. Showings will be taking place in 90 countries from tomorrow (13 October).

“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” wrote Swift. “And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together.” The tour moves on to Brazil in November.

Swift would later post a glowing tribute to Beyonce: “I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without Beyonce’s influence,” she began. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.”

Beyonce, of course, has her own concert movie on the way: her Renaissance film will be released on 1 December. Whether Swift will return the favour and show up to her premiere remains to be seen.

Reaction to Swift’s Eras Tour flick has so far been overwhelmingly positive, with the movie picking up a string of five-star reviews.