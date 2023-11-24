Waves’ free Silk Vocal plugin promises to solve your vocal mixing problems at a stroke, but you’ll need to move fast if you want to get it for nothing

Waves’ free Black Friday plugin is here, and if you want to speed up your vocal mixing, you need to make sure that you don’t miss out on downloading it. And while you're there, be sure to check out all of this year's Waves Black Friday deals.

Silk Vocal is a ‘smart’ EQ and dynamics processor that’s designed to take your vocals “from raw to pro” in no time at all, and without the need for any other plugins. It promises to automatically detect resonances across 2,000 analysis bands, and then decide when and where its processing should be applied.

Waves Silk Vocal: Free for Black Friday!

This year's Waves Black Friday freebie is a must for anyone who wants a fast route to vocal perfection. It's a smart EQ and dynamics processor that will regularly retail for $79, but is free for this weekend only.

It’s not a completely automated process, though, as you have control over the amount of processing. The Low, Mid and High knobs are designed to remove boominess, harshness and sibilance respectively, and there are dedicated male/female voice modes. The single Dynamics control, meanwhile, enables you to ramp up the amount of “musical” compression.

Other features include Auto Makeup Gain, a high-pass filter, a Speed control to adjust the envelope of the smart EQ processing, a Precision knob for adjusting the sharpness of the Q in each of the processing bands, a Gate and a Mix knob.

As a further bonus, the free download also includes a license for Silk Vocal Live, a realtime version of the plugin that’s designed for - you guessed it - live use.

Regularly retailing for $79, you can download Silk Vocal for free, but only over the Black Friday weekend. It runs on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats. Make sure you don’t miss out on the other great Waves Black Friday plugin deals, either.

Waves CLA-76: Was $249, then $49.99 , now $29.99

This is an emulation of the UREI 1176, an ultra-fast response FET compressor with tube-like distortion. This version features two emulations of the 'Bluey' and 'Blacky' 1176 units owned by top engineer Chris Lord-Alge, which have a particularly characterful sound. The 1176 is also known for its 'all buttons in' mode which delivers a fantastic overdriven sound, and the CLA-76 models this effect perfectly. With a massive 88% off, this is a great time to buy this amazing plugin.

Waves Abbey Road Plates: $199, then $49.99 , $29.99

Waves Abbey Road Plates emulates four different physical plate reverbs from the iconic London studio. With these huge, cumbersome reverbs, the hardware had large metal plates that were vibrated by a transducer. Fortunately this plugin is a lot easier to use, but the effect is just as good as the real thing. Check out our tutorial on using Waves Abbey Road Plates here and get a massive 85% off in total with the special deal today.