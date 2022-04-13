SampleRadar: 105 free 808 weight samples

We know what you're thinking: not another 808 sample pack. Hold up, though, as this one's a little bit different.

Focusing on the potential of the iconic 808 kick to be used as a bass sound in it's own right, this one collects 21 sound sources processed through five different effects chains for huge low-end potential.

What you need to know

The 808 weight samples are divided into six folders: you get the sources and then five sets of processed samples.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 808 weight samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

808 weight samples: click to download

808 weight samples (60MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

