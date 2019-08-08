SampleRadar: 378 free 808 drum samples

Not everyone is lucky enough to own a Roland TR-808 drum machine, but everyone can have access to its sounds.

We say that with confidence as you can download a library of them right now. The samples have been processed with a variety of analogue and digital effects and are ready to drop in to your productions right away.

What you need to know

The 808 samples are divided into two main folders: hits and loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The 808 samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

808 samples: click to download

808 drum samples (112MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 60,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub