Babyface's recording studio – home to "125 Top 10 hits, 45 No 1 R&B hits and 13 Grammy wins" – goes on sale for $7 million with $800,000 worth of gear

A Hollywood recording studio belonging to legendary producer Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds has gone up for sale.

Don't get too excited, though, as this one's probably out of your price range: coming in at just short of $7 million, Babyface's mega-studio comes bundled with an estimated $800,000 of high-end gear and a history that's absolutely priceless.

Property broker Carolwood Estates estimates that Brandon's Way – named after Babyface's firstborn son – has witnessed the production of "125 Top 10 hits, 45 No 1 R&B hits and 16 No 1 pop hits" that have earned its owner 13 Grammy wins and three consecutive Producer of the Year awards.

Among the names that have recorded at Brandon's Way are Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Ariana Grande, Janet Jackson, Backstreet Boys, Jamie Foxx, Mariah Carey and Phil Collins. The first production completed in the studio was Babyface and Stevie Wonder's How Come, How Long, released in 1997.

"Step into an iconic if walls could talk, or in this case sing, legendary studio in the heart of Hollywood that has laid down tracks for some of the world's most revered artists," reads the listing on Carolwood Estates' website.

"It might be easier to list who hasn't recorded at this musical epicenter"

"It might be easier to list who hasn't recorded at this musical epicenter as the A-List names read like a who's who of musical icons. The list is long, so make this your next creative enclave, 751 N Highland clearly holds an unmatched provenance in LA's music scene."

Among the gear in Brandon's Way is a mammoth 96-fader SSL 9000J console worth north of $50,000. The studio complex is spread over 4641 square foot of commercial space and houses three separate studios, a lounge and several social areas, alongside a living space with kitchen facilities, machine room and a tech shop.

Born in 1959, Babyface is a hugely successful singer, songwriter and record producer. A pioneer of New Jack Swing in the '80s, he became an influential figure within US R&B, working with Toni Braxton, Mary J Blige, Boyz II Men and many more. He's also a prolific solo artist: Babyface's most recent release was 2022's Girls Night Out, a Grammy-nominated collaborative project featuring 15 female artists.

