Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for
You now have an arpeggiator in standalone mode and you can use the USB and 5-pin MIDI ports simultaneously
Native Instruments’ flagship Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards continue to improve, with the latest firmware update (v1.9.4) looking particularly useful for those who like to use their controller in standalone mode.
DAWless music-making, of course, has become increasingly popular in recent years, as growing numbers of creators have come to the conclusion that it can feel liberating to jam without involving a computer and use a selection of hardware devices instead.
Thanks to the expansion of the Kontrol S MK3’s on-device Play Assist feature, which was introduced last year, standalone users now have arpeggiator and note repeat features built into the hardware, giving them more creative options.
What’s more, they can also use the USB and 5-pin MIDI outputs simultaneously, and specify which data should go to each of them.
These features greatly add to the Kontrol S MK3’s versatility, and there are software-specific additions in the firmware update, too. You can now sync the MIDI tempo with connected plugins, and there’s support for the Maschine 3.1 update.
The Kontrol S MK3 continues to be available in 49-, 61- and 88-note configurations and you can find out more on the Native Instruments website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Native Instruments updates Maschine software to 3.1 adding user chords, fullscreen mode, and clarifies compatibility
Arturia releases 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 MIDI controller keyboard with new fully-weighted hammer-action keybed