Native Instruments’ Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards just added several features that DAWless music producers have been asking for

Native Instruments’ flagship Kontrol S MK3 MIDI keyboards continue to improve, with the latest firmware update (v1.9.4) looking particularly useful for those who like to use their controller in standalone mode.

DAWless music-making, of course, has become increasingly popular in recent years, as growing numbers of creators have come to the conclusion that it can feel liberating to jam without involving a computer and use a selection of hardware devices instead.

Thanks to the expansion of the Kontrol S MK3’s on-device Play Assist feature, which was introduced last year, standalone users now have arpeggiator and note repeat features built into the hardware, giving them more creative options.

What’s more, they can also use the USB and 5-pin MIDI outputs simultaneously, and specify which data should go to each of them.

These features greatly add to the Kontrol S MK3’s versatility, and there are software-specific additions in the firmware update, too. You can now sync the MIDI tempo with connected plugins, and there’s support for the Maschine 3.1 update.

The Kontrol S MK3 continues to be available in 49-, 61- and 88-note configurations and you can find out more on the Native Instruments website.

(Image credit: Native Instruments)