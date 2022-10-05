Sugar Bytes’ Graindad plugin could be a realtime granular FX processor to cherish

Not to be confused with Clive Dunn’s 1971 hit single Grandad (opens in new tab) or the subsequent BBC TV show of the same name (opens in new tab), Sugar Bytes’ Graindad is instead a realtime granular FX plugin. You can use this to make all manner of manipulations to your audio, and all in realtime.

At the heart of things you’ll find the Grain Engine, which has the power to play back your audio up to 64 times via its - you guessed it - grains. You can harness this power with 12 main parameters, which can create looping, stuttering, timestretching, pitch shifting, reversing and harmonising effects.

Modulation comes in two flavours: traditional devices such as an envelope, LFO and a step sequencer, and via the Harvester system, which enables you to control multiple parameters simultaneously. These two methods can be combined for more complex results.

There are also effects, such as filters, three types of reverb and a delay section with flanger and chorus modes. Hundreds of presets are included, too.