Forever 89 releases Topos, a topographical effects plugin that (quite literally) puts saturation on the map - and there's a free version

News
By published

The offbeat software studio launched by former Ableton and Teenage Engineering developers releases an amp and speaker-simulating saturation tool

topos
(Image credit: Forever 89)

Forever 89 is a creative studio and music tech company founded by Svante Stadler and Rikard Jönsson, two developers formerly of Ableton and Teenage Engineering.

Last year, the company released its first product, Visco, an innovative software drum machine with a endearingly unique interface based around a squishy 2D blob. The follow-up to that plugin has arrived, and while, this time around, there are sadly no blobs to speak of, Forever 89 has designed another imaginative product that boldly explores uncharted sonic terrain - in more ways than one.

A combined saturation and speaker simulation plugin, Topos is described as an "all-terrain tone explorer" that lets you "explore the personality of classic studio gear", thanks to a topographically styled interface that can be used to blend between multiple amp and speaker models using waypoints on a map.

Topos is built around two main sections preceded by an input filter. The Amp section features 35 saturation models based on an array of hardware that covers vintage tube amps, distortion pedals, tape machines and classic preamps. Forever 89 says that the emulations here can be deployed for everything from subtle mixing tasks to expressive sound design.

READ MORE

Forever 89 Visco

(Image credit: Future)

“A novel and powerful new take on drum generation”: Forever 89 Visco review

Next in the signal chain is Topos' Speaker section, which emulates a variety of speakers and their acoustic characteristics through physical modelling; among the 41 presets are models of a number of classic guitar and bass cabinets alongside recreations of studio monitors, car stereos and even vintage phone speakers. These can be fine-tuned using a number of settings that adjust cabinet size, fidelity, presence and internal reflections, and more.

topos

(Image credit: Forever 89)

As mentioned, Both Amp and Speaker sections have their own Map View, which enables you to blend between up to three speaker or amp simulations by dragging a node across the map; as you drag, the node will attach itself to the three presets closest to it, and the thickness of the connecting lines indicates each preset's influence on the overall tone.

Following this is Topos' Mix section which, along with the obligatory Wet/Dry mix dial, offers controls for Flux - which introduces subtle movement to Topos' parameters - and Dynamics, a control that restores some of the natural dynamics dampened by the plugin's saturation. A separate panel opens up further controls for mid/side processing and Flux modulation.

Available in VST3/AU formats for macOS and Windows, Topos is currently priced at an introductory price of $/€79, but if you're short of cash, Forever 89 has generously made a stripped-back version of the plugin available for free.

Though it lacks some of its sound-sculpting controls, Topos: Play features many of the same amp and speaker models as its paid-for counterpart and is well worth downloading.

Find out more on Forever 89's website.

Topos Is Here: An All-Terrain Tone Explorer From Forever 89 - YouTube Topos Is Here: An All-Terrain Tone Explorer From Forever 89 - YouTube
Watch On
Matt Mullen
Matt Mullen
Tech Editor

I'm MusicRadar's Tech Editor, working across everything from product news and gear-focused features to artist interviews and tech tutorials. I love electronic music and I'm perpetually fascinated by the tools we use to make it. When I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll probably find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about music tech
Behringer DeepMind X

Behringer reveals DeepMind X upgrade for the synth's tenth anniversary - and it's got a new, Juno-inspired paint-job
Moogs ranked

Ranked: Moog’s semi-modular ‘Mother’ synths from worst to best
Behringer DeepMind X

Behringer reveals DeepMind X upgrade for the synth's tenth anniversary - and it's got a new, Juno-inspired paint-job
See more latest
Most Popular
Behringer DeepMind X
Behringer reveals DeepMind X upgrade for the synth's tenth anniversary - and it's got a new, Juno-inspired paint-job
Kurt Cobain guitar
“We hadn’t rehearsed. We weren’t used to playing acoustic. Even the people from MTV thought it was horrible”: A new Nirvana Unplugged exhibition features not only Kurt Cobain’s $6 million Martin D-18E but also his green cardigan
Cheap Trick in Tokyo, 1978
“The screaming was deafening!”: How a Japanese tour transformed the career of a weird little band known as the ‘Beatles of hard rock’
Marcus Mumford and Neil Young
“He was like, ‘You’ve got it all wrong, man": Mumford & Sons reveal what Neil Young told them about the way they were approaching their live shows and album recordings
Def Leppard in 1983
“We had a request from the studio guys: ‘Is it okay if this local church choir comes in to record for a day?’ And thank God we let them in!”: How Def Leppard created a rock anthem - with a little bit of divine intervention
Mark Ronson
“My love letter to a vanished era that shaped not just my career but my identity”: Mark Ronson’s new memoir lifts the lid on his DJing career in '90s New York
Dog Paw
Dog Paw just invented a controller that looks like a drum pad but plays like it crossed a weighted piano with a violin…
Ozzy in 1975
“Ozzy drove us all nuts with that Moog thing. But the song was great”: How Black Sabbath took a surprise left turn on the classic album Sabotage
Great Eastern FX Focus Fuzz Deluxe: one of our favourite fuzz pedals gets a makeover but can we call it just a fuzzbox when it is also a drive, octaver and boost?
“This golden gain machine covers the entire spectrum from gritty boost through to full-on fuzz”: Great Eastern FX’s Focus Fuzz Deluxe has got boost, drive, octave, fuzz... everything going on
AlphaTheta Wave-Eight
It’s time to finally ditch those cables: SonicLink from AlphaTheta is here, and it will most likely change your life