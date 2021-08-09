A museum for old and weird synths is here and you can even use some of the instruments from the comfort of your own home

A new museum celebrating "experimental and obsolete scientific and musical technology" has opened and is the brainchild of none other than Sam Battle, aka Look Mum No Computer, so you know it's going to be good fun.

Sam's affinity for all things odd and noisy has brought to life some of the most interesting instruments you're ever likely to come across and lucky for those located in the UK, will be on display in the museum.

This Museum Is (Not) Obsolete, as it is so aptly named, features the likes of the 1000 oscillator mega drone and Furby Orchestra which are among many intriguing sound-making machines of yesteryear.

Based in Ramsgate, Kent, the museum is open to the public via pre-booking online. However, should a trip to the South East of England not be possible for you, there is also the opportunity to use an item, such as the mega drone, remotely.

For more info on this and ticket availability, head over to the This Museum Is (Not) Obsolete website now.