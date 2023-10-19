Universal Audio brings a whole world of mic modelling to its Standard Series mics with the Hemisphere plugin

Universal Audio has taken the modelling technology used in its Sphere microphones and packed it into a plugin, the Hemisphere Mic Collection. This enables you to model the sound of a wide range of mics using one of UA’s Standard Series mic range - the SD-1, SP-1 or the new SC-1.

The plugin comes free with all the aforementioned mics, and if you already own one you can get a free upgrade. It enables you to audition mics and tweak the proximity effect, filter and axis controls, even after recording.

• Universal Audio is giving away a ‘new’ LA-2A compressor plugin for free

The modelled mics include hardware from the likes of Neumann, Sennheiser. AKG and more, and if you have an Apollo interface you’ll be able to record ‘through’ these models in realtime with near-zero latency. The plugin can also be used natively within your DAW.

The new SC-1 is a large-diagphragm condenser mic that’s designed for capturing guitars, vocals and acoustic instruments. It promises extended dynamic range, ultra‑flat frequency response from 20 Hz - 20 kHz, and low self noise.

Owners of one of the Standard Series mics will be able to download the Hemisphere plugin upon registration, and the UAD and Apollo realtime support is coming in early November. The SC-1 is available for pre-order now priced at $499, and will ship worldwide before the end of the year.

Find out more on the Universal Audio website.