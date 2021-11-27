Free Black Friday plugin: Waves' Lofi Space is still up for grabs as its sale is extended

Waves has released its Black Friday plugin freebie - a characterful reverb and delay called Lofi Space.

Designed “for those attention-grabbing ear candy moments,” this gives you saturated delay and two varieties of analogue-based and spring reverb. The end result, we’re assured, is a plugin that delivers lo-fi-tinged effects that will give your productions a vintage touch.

It's the Black Friday deal that won't cost you a penny/dime. Get this all-new delay/reverb for nothing, but only for one day.

Other features include delay sync to BPM, host or milliseconds, and adjustable echo feedback. There’s also a ‘Slimmer’ control that can be used to narrow the stereo of your samples or live instruments, mimicking the sound of old mono records.

In short, Lofi Space can be used any time you want to get a little rude and inpolite with your sound. In fact, Waves reckons that it can almost be thought of as an instrument in its own right.

Given how many excellent plugin deals the the company is offering right now, it’s no surprise that the Waves website is taking a fair bit of punishment, so be patient when you try and bag your download.

Waves Black Friday plugin bargains

Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 Waves Horizon Bundle: was $3,999 , now $274.99

No, that's not a typo. You can save whopping 93% on the list price of one of Waves' most sought-after bundles. With 83 plugins, it's a complete processing suite containing everything you need to add sparkle to your productions. Enter the code BF21 at the checkout to get your discount.

Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 Waves Silver plugin bundle: Was $599 , now $49.99

For Black Friday 2021 you can get your hands on 16 professional award-winning plugins for music production, mixing and mastering all for an insanely low price of $49.99.

was $199 CLA MixHub: was $199 , now $29.99

Get Chris Lorde Alge's SSL 4000 mixer channels in your DAW for a measly $29.99. There's mic pres, filtering, EQ, dynamics and metering on tap, and it really is like having a 64-channel SSL inside your computer. Go and grab it!

Waves VocalBender: was $149 Waves VocalBender: was $149 , now $29.99

Vocal formant switching and pitch manipulation are made easy with Vocal Bender. It's a simple way to add a sampled/pitch-shifted effect to your vocal productions with a simple yet powerful control layout. It's a no-brainer for under 30 bucks!

Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 Eddie Kramer Guitar Channel: was $99 , now 29.99

Producer Eddie Kramer has worked with Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, The Stones and many more. Here, you can get his guitar processing chain, all in one place. There's dynamics, modulation, EQ and delay. Get the sound of classic rock for less!

