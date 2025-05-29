Chris Bird, MusicRadar Lessons Editor and former Total Guitar Editor has died, aged 48

Chris Bird, Lessons Editor for MusicRadar, Guitar World and Guitar Player, and former Total Guitar Editor, has died, aged 48.

Born on 10 September, 1976, in Devon, he studied guitar at the ACM in Guildford and worked as a guitar teacher before joining our parent company, Future.

To get his first job here, as Music Editor on Total Guitar, Chris provided a full, typically meticulous transcription of Nutshell by Alice In Chains, which features a mix of acoustic and electric guitar playing. That transcription was spot-on, and the first example of the attention to detail, accuracy and care he never failed to apply to all of his work.

Inevitably, he rose to become Editor of Total Guitar in December 2019. While in post until 2024, he wrote landmark cover stories, including definitive, career-spanning interviews with the likes of Brian May and Jimmy Page, as well as championing diversity and LGBTQ+ inclusion. In 2024, he became Lessons Editor for Guitar World, MusicRadar and Guitar Player.

He was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer in April 2024. After a promising early start to treatment, he got the worst possible news in April 2025. He died around 5pm, 27 May 2025.

We will all miss Chris every day, he was a true gentle giant of a man.

Scott Rowley, Content Director, said, “You couldn't meet a nicer guy and anyone who knew him will tell you how gentle, patient and kind he was.

“He never bitched, never moaned. He was an absolute pro, with high standards, who prided himself on his work. He was funny, loved music of all kinds (Ólafur Arnalds, The Hives, Dire Straits, jazz, folk, you name it) and kept his sense of humour to the end.

“A month ago, when they gave him the bad news, the doctors said that he might recover slightly and have months ahead of him. 'And of course, I'm hoping for this,' he texted me. 'Not least because there's a new Hives album in August.'"

Rest in peace, Chris