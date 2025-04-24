"MC5 were playing on the radio": Pere Ubu founder David Thomas has died after “a long illness", aged 71

Last album and memoir will be released posthumously

David Thomas performs with Peru Ubu at Cabaret Metro in Chicago, Illinois, USA circa 1988
David Thomas performs with Peru Ubu in Chicago, circa 1988

Some sad news for all fans of left of centre rock – Pere Ubu frontman and motivating force, David Thomas, has died after a long illness. He was 71.

A statement has been put onto the band’s Facebook page: “In his home town of Brighton & Hove, with his wife and youngest step-daughter by his side. MC5 were playing on the radio.”

The statement continues: “He will ultimately be returned to his (family) home, the farm in Pennsylvania, where he insisted he was to be ‘thrown in the barn’ … We’ll leave you with his own words, which sums up who he was better than we can: ‘My name is David Fucking Thomas… and I’m the lead singer of the best fucking rock and roll band in the world.’”

That was a matter of debate, but Pere Ubu were certainly a unique proposition. They emerged from Cleveland, Ohio in the pre-punk mid 1970s. They released their debut single 30 Seconds Over Tokyo in 1975 but whilst it shared the serrated guitar of their spikier peers, in retrospect it was a sneak preview of post punk – discordant, experimental and with a dark subject matter.

The band’s debut album – 1978’s The Modern Dance – was much praised but unlike say fellow travellers like Talking Heads, Pere Ubu were never destined for mainstream success – they were too knotty and difficult to ever be more that a cult concern. After five albums they split up after Song Of A Bailing Man in 1982.

Pere Ubu - 30 Seconds Over Tokyo - YouTube Pere Ubu - 30 Seconds Over Tokyo - YouTube
Watch On

Six years later, the band reformed, and for the next three decades Thomas continued to pilot the band through a further eleven albums. In between there were some interesting side projects – he wrote a a West End show Shockheaded Peter, which he described as a “junk opera” in 2002. Twenty years later the band would perform a set inspired by Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales in 2022.

To the end, Thomas lived a creative life. The Facebook post announcing his death revealed that he had been working on a new album that “he knew was to be his last” as well as an autobiography. Both are be completed and released posthumously.

David Thomas of post-punk band Pere Ubu performing live, circa 1978

(Image credit: Gus Stewart/Getty Images)
