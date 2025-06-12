“A true gentleman and a great artist”: Tributes paid to Nitzer Ebb frontman Douglas McCarthy

Douglas McCarthy, the frontman with Nitzer Ebb, has died suddenly at the age of 58.

The band announced the news on social media, saying: “It is with a heavy heart that we regret to inform that Douglas McCarthy passed away this morning of June 11th, 2025. We ask everyone to please be respectful of Douglas, his wife, and family in this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding and will share more information soon.” As yet, no cause of death has been confirmed.

Nitzer Ebb were one of a clutch of late 80s outfits that specialised in what has retrospectively become known as electronic body music (EBM). Along with bands like Front 242 and The Young Gods, their music can be seen as a bridge between the industrial music of Throbbing Gristle and 90s techno. They were a niche concern during their late 80s/ early 90s heyday, though they did have some influential fans. The late Andrew Weatherall, for one, who once described their track Join In The Chant from their debut album That Total Age as “The closest I felt to God.”

Nitzer Ebb split in 1995, but like everyone, they eventually reformed, supporting Depeche Mode on their 2009/10 Tour Of The Universe and releasing a new album Industrial Complex in 2010.

They have toured regularly in the years since, though McCarthy had to take a step back in 2024 because of health problems, specifically cirrhosis of the liver brought up by what he described then as “years of alcohol abuse.”

His friend, ex Depeche Mode man Alan Wilder has paid tribute, writing: Alan Wilder said: “Such sad news to have lost this fella. My friend of over 35 years.

“Prolific lyricist and dynamic performer with Nitzer Ebb, occasional guest vocalist with Recoil. Despite his health struggles, he never ever wallowed or lost an ounce of his incredible razor-sharp irreverent humour, or his deeply warm heart. Farewell old chum…”

Meanwhile the esteemed techno DJ Dave Clarke said: “Doug was a true gentleman and a great artist. I wish all his friends family and music mates love and hugs.” He then shared another tribute on Instagram, writing: “No words just sadness RIP Doug 🖤.”

Like Depeche Mode, Nitzer Ebb were Essex boys – McCarthy was born in Barking though after the band’s initial split relocated to Los Angeles. The vocalist later returned to the UK to study design and film in Cambridge.