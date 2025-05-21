“The finest sound engineer the world has ever seen”: ABBA pay tribute to Michael B Tretow - often referred to as their ‘fifth member’ and a key architect of their sound - who has died, aged 80

From left to right: Michael B Tretow, Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson at their Polar Studios in Stockholm, Sweden, circa 1977.

It’s been confirmed that audio engineer Michael B Tretow - often referred to as the fifth member of ABBA - has died at the age of 80.

Although production credits on all ABBA’s albums were shared between band members Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus, it’s widely acknowledged that Tretow played a huge role in creating the ‘ABBA sound’.

Since news of his death broke, all four members of ABBA have shared tributes to Tretow. “His importance for ABBA cannot be overestimated,” said Ulvaeus. “He was curious and always willing to try new paths. It could be anything from the latest tech to a sound he had heard somewhere. Without his thoroughness and talent, our songs would not be played as much as they are to this day.”

Andersson, meanwhile, said: “Our music lives on… and you are the one who made it sound timeless. You were a fantastic inspirer and bringer of happiness. And the finest sound engineer the world has ever seen.”

Anni-Frid Lyngstad was also fulsome in her praise: “You were our comfort and security in our tiny studio bubble with your never ending creativity, warmth and creativity,” she wrote.

Similar sentiments were shared by Agentha Fältskog. She confirmed that she “had a moment” with Tretow a few weeks ago and shared that he was “not in good shape at all,” but that his sense of humour remained.

“So many wonderful memories are with us,” she added. “Your encouraging words during the recordings meant a lot. We are sad now - such a talented and unique person has left us.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tretow worked on all but one of ABBA’s albums (2021’s Voyage) and also Ulvaeus and Andersson’s soundtrack for the hit musical, Chess.

Speaking in a track breakdown video in which he explained how he mixed the classic Dancing Queen, he said: “Our aim was to give as much music as possible for the money,” and that he certainly did.