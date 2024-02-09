Taylor Swift confirms that The Eras Tour Concert Film (Taylor’s Version) is coming to Disney Plus with four additional acoustic songs

Taylor Swift is having quite a week, even by her standards. After cleaning up at The Grammys - where she also announced a new album - she’s now confirmed that her Eras Tour Concert Film is set to land on Disney Plus on 15 March. And, in keeping with her re-recorded album releases, this will be ‘Taylor’s Version’ of the movie, which means that it includes a full-length rather than abridged version of the show and four additional acoustic songs.

“This week is truly the best kind of chaos,” Swift wrote on Instagram. “I’m thrilled to let you know I’ve found a streaming home for The Eras Tour Concert Film, and that home will be Disney Plus. For the first time we’ll be showing the entire concert (including “cardigan”, plus 4 additional songs from the acoustic section!!) and I’m calling it, huge shock, “Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)”. Available starting March 15 which is actually very soon.”

That date is indeed just five weeks away, and fans will doubtless be thrilled to learn that they have even more Swift content to consume. We’ve already had a three-hour, ‘Extended Version’ of the Eras Tour film that was released to streaming services to rent, but it stands to reason that the Taylor’s Version edit will have an even longer run time.

Will this be the definitive Eras Tour document, though? With the release of Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department, coming on 19 April, it seems inconceivable that the star won’t perform material from this new record during the European leg of her tour, which kicks off in Paris on 9 May after a two-month hiatus.

In fact, there might even be enough new stuff to justify the making of a sequel, Eras Tour 2, with Extended and Taylor’s Versions of that to follow in due course. And what about an Eras Tour multiverse, in which different versions of Swift somehow meet and perform together?

You heard it here first (and possibly last).