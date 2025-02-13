"I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed": Here are all of the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

Incredibly, despite being as ‘household’ a notion as the Grammys, MTV or Brit Awards, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame only came into being as recently as 1983, being the byproduct of the actual creation of a physical Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, in the States.

The idea is that only those famous and worthy enough have their story told by (and museum exhibits added to) the collection make the cut each year, with only a limited number of new (i.e. old) artists getting the invite, thus furthering the physical museum’s profile and offering.

And the latest list of possible inductees, nearly all clamouring to obtain the recognition they feel they deserve, has just been announced with the opening of the first public vote on the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame website.

One nominee not keen to be honoured is Oasis's Liam Gallagher, who has thrown scorn the panel's way on more than one occasion. Responding to the news of his band's nomination this year, Liam was not for turning stating on X, with admirable clarity, "RNR hall of fame is for WANKERS.”



When the band were up for inclusion last year, he was similarly charming. “F*** the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG,” he wrote, also instructing fans not to "waste your time" voting.



He also told the Sunday Times, "It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board.”

43 years in the tweaking…

Despite Liam's, um, misgivings, after 43 years it’s safe to say that the Hall of Fame is a back-slapping ruse that’s certainly caught on, becoming another landmark in the annual musical award landscape and one that – it’s safe to say – most artists would like to be honoured by.

And with so much music to choose from (we’re talking every artist in every genre ever here) those who do make the cut each year (and are invited to attend a ceremony welcoming them on board with a photocall and press release) can be a rather eclectic and surprising bunch. And despite the still-ongoing name, the notion of this being exclusively the preserve of ‘Rock N Roll’ acts was dropped pretty swiftly following the rise of the event and museum’s popularity.

So who wins… what?

Notably, all invitees must fall into one of five categories: performers, non-performers, early influences, and lifetime achievement with – as late as 2000 – a final category, musical excellence (initially christened ‘sidemen’) being added in order to mop up all the amazing lesser-known session players, that have made music possible over the years.

The only category that is guaranteed to get new inductees every year is the performers category with artists becoming eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first record. Having first been around long enough, those artists must then be nominated by a committee to form a short list who are then voted on from a list of (currently) over 1200 “rock experts” from around the industry.

It’s that shortlist of 14 new potential inductees that has been released today.

The top most winners of the most votes from the experts are then ‘inducted’, though exactly how many make it each year varies… And nobody but the organisers can quite say why… But it’s safe to say that they doubtless have their reasons as to ultimately who gets the honours…

The only thing that is certain therefore, is that (since 2012) fans can vote for their favourite artist on the list via the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame’s website, with that winner guaranteed to make the cut.

And your (potential) 2025 winners are…

Here’s that full list of Rock Hall of Fame 2025 Nominees so far. Remember, public voting closes on 21 April…

Oasis

The White Stripes

Soundgarden

Mariah Carey

Phish

Joy Division/New Order

Cyndi Lauper

Billy Idol

Maná

Joe Cocker

Chubby Checker

Bad Company

The Black Crowes

OutKast

OutKast, Phish, Billy Idol, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Bad Company, and The Black Crowes are appearing on the ballot for the first time.

The final ‘Class of 2025’ will be announced in late April, with the in-person, star-studded induction ceremony being held in Los Angeles this fall.

Good luck, everyone!