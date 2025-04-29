Who could fill Chris Cornell’s Soundgarden shoes?: “It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally”

Soundgarden will return, confirming an appearance at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony this November

Musician Chris Cornell of Soundgarden performs at The Fox Theatre on February 12, 2013 in Oakland, California
(Image credit: C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images)

Yesterday the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced its 2025 inductees, the mysterious and much-quibbled annual industry back-slap, delivering good news for Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast and The White Stripes.

And not so good news for Oasis, Mariah Carey, Phish, Joy Division/New Order, Billy Idol and The Black Crowes, with the Manc contingent of Oasis and Joy Division/New Order now being passed over twice.

Also making the cut this year were Soundgarden, a band famously fronted by Chris Cornell up until his death by suicide in 2017 at age 52. It’s customary for inductees to perform at a celebratory gig later in the year and Soundgarden have announced that they’ll be keeping with tradition, drafting in a new vocalist especially for the gig.

In fact, given that Soundgarden were on earlier shortlists, receiving a nomination and missing the prize in both 2020 and 2023, it's a scenario that guitarist Kim Thayil has already been planning for, but replacing Chris Cornell isn’t something he’s finding easy.

“It’s a high bar, not just technically, but emotionally,” Thayil told Billboard upon their inauguration. “There has to be a reverence for the missing brother and founder, and there also has to be reverence for the legacy – both for Chris’ work and Chris’ creativity, as well as the regard and reverence we have for ourselves collectively and for each other.”

“He’d definitely be stoked”

Additionally Thayil highlighted the high regard that Cornell himself held for the Hall of Fame and his desire to be part of it. “He’d definitely be stoked,” Thayil reckoned. “He’s the one who convinced me how appreciative the fans and our peers and the Soundgarden community – that includes the people that we work with and work for us – would be about it.

“He understood that would be important to us, because it’s important to people who cared about us and helped us and supported us all along. That’s how I believe Chris would respond to this.

"I think he’d be very appreciative and thankful to all the people who have believed in him and believed in the work he did and the work that we all did, collectively.”

Meanwhile, Cornell’s widow Vicky wrote on the band’s Instagram: “Thank you @rockhall. And huge thanks to all the fans who voted who’s constant love and support keep his legacy alive. It’s always bittersweet but Chris would be so honored and it is well past due and beyond well deserved! On behalf of Chris and our family -thank you!! Loud love”

A post shared by Chris Cornell (@chriscornellofficial)

A photo posted by on

As to who exactly Thayil is considering (or has indeed settled on) to stand in for Cornell, is remaining under wraps for now.

“Some suggestions have come out. I’m not prepared to share that, but I’ll just say it’s a higher bar than the usual composite of guitarists and drummers or singers.”

And as to whether the appointment may become a permanent fixture, thereby reigniting the band? It’s too early to tell.

Watch this space.

