Zak Starkey is back in The Who. “I take responsibility for some of the confusion… Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised”, says Pete Townshend

Just days after being unceremoniously dumped from The Who, Zak Starkey, the journeyman session drummer who’s been playing with the band for 29 years, is back in the hot seat for the rock legends.

That’s the surprising word coming from Pete Townshend’s camp, apparently overruling official word from The Who’s management following an on-stage spat between Starkey and The Who’s lead vocalist Roger Daltrey.

In an Instagram post, Townshend wrote: “News flash! Who back Zak! Zak is not being asked to step down from The Who. There have been some communication issues, personal and private on all sides, that needed to be dealt with, and these have been aired happily.”

And on the official Who website Townshend continues, shedding more light on this latest Who fracas.

“Roger and I would like Zak to tighten up his latest evolved drumming style to accommodate our non-orchestral line-up and he has readily agreed. I take responsibility for some of the confusion,” Townshend writes.

“Maybe we didn’t put enough time into sound checks, giving us problems on stage. The sound in the centre of the stage is always the most difficult to work with. Roger did nothing wrong but fiddle with his in-ear monitors. Zak made a few mistakes and he has apologised,” he continued.

“We are a family, this blew up very quickly and got too much oxygen. It’s over. We move forward now with optimism and fire in our bellies.”

During the band’s second appearance at the Royal Albert Hall on 30 March – seen as precursor try-outs for another (final?) yet-to-be-confirmed The Who world tour – Daltrey complained of on-stage sound problems and not being able to hear the band’s final track properly due to Starkey’s drumming.

Gesturing to the sound crew throughout the night, Daltrey complained on mic during The Song Is Over that: “To sing that song I need to hear the key, and I can’t. All I’ve got is drums going boom, boom, boom. I can’t sing to that. I’m sorry, guys.”

While tensions were visible between the pair it was assumed that the blame that night would land squarely on the sound technicians at play that evening, however, days later a cryptic (read: barely legible) Instagram post from Starkey indicated that “Toger Daktrey” wasn’t happy with him, accusing him of “overplaying” and that The Who were about to “Zak the drummer”.

The post has since been deleted .

Sure enough, a thoroughly professional and carefully worded statement from the band was to follow next day, spelling out their thanks to Starkey for his service but making it plain that he wasn’t welcome anymore.

“The band made a collective decision to part ways with Zak after this round of shows at the Royal Albert Hall. They have nothing but admiration for him and wish him the very best for his future."

After which Starkey himself announced that he was “ surprised and saddened ” by the band’s decision.

The situation took Who watchers by surprise, as Starkey had – up until this point – been seen as the ideal replacement for the dearly departed Keith Moon, offering up the kind of spirited performance, full of personality that befitted such an honourable posting.

Speculation upon his being let go soon inevitably pointed towards Starkey being resurrected as Oasis’ drummer for their upcoming summer 2025 reunion mega gigs, a role Starkey has filled before and which despite being rumoured to be filled by Joey Waronker has never been officially confirmed or endorsed by the band themselves.

Also with Starkey out of The Who, not only were the band’s rumoured world tour announcement placed in jeopardy, but also the band’s ability to perform confirmed gigs in Italy, scheduled to take place on 20 and 22 July this year.

With just weeks of prep to go, speculation had circled around the possibility of Daltrey’s solo drummer Scott Devours who’d previously covered for Starkey during a tendon injury joining the band. Or similarly top session drummer, and Townshend band member, Simon Phillips stepping in.

Now it seems that common sense has prevailed, simultaneously securing their fan’s buy-in once more, placing that world tour announcement back in the frame and making the band’s upcoming Italian gigs possible. Phew.

Previously, apparent peace-maker Townshend had commented that he didn’t always see eye to eye with Daltrey’s choice of band members and it would appear that his calming influence (at least in this latest Who spat) is responsible for Starkey getting his job back.

In 2024 Townshend revealed that it was Daltrey who was in charge of appointing the various members of The Who over the years and that Townshend “wasn’t 100% happy” with some of his choices.

Meanwhile, in light of Starkey’s recent spot in the limelight, a charity version of Children of the Revolution featuring an all-star line-up has been doing the rounds once more. Recorded in February this year the track features Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, Elton John and Starkey’s father, Ringo Starr and will be appearing on a yet-to-be-announced charity album.

“Ringo/Elton/Axl/Duff/Slash. C’mon amazing people – let’s get this record out and [help] these teenagers who, as musicians, we rely on so much,” Starkey said on Instagram.