“Tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about Oasis”: The 'confirmed' 2025 reunion line-up is out there and Liam Gallagher wants to know how it got leaked

The truth is out there. Or rather, sources close to Oasis have apparently leaked/entrusted that truth to the NME and the famous music outlet is confident enough to repeat the 'confirmed' line-up for the band's reunion tour as gospel.

And X regular Liam Gallagher has already taken to his favourite megaphone to question NME’s sources… Although most interestingly not deny any of their story…

“NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG x,” he writes.

NME tell me who your source pots are that keep giving you info about OASIS and I’ll give you an exclusive interview about up n coming OASIS tour you can have it all but how much do you want it LG xMarch 12, 2025

So, until the Gallaghers and ‘new’ band members hit the socials to officially confirm that line-up in-person more directly, let’s speculate on who's made the cut and who hasn’t.

First of all on guitar… It’s Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs.

Hardly a surprise and always in the frame for the gig given his continuing work post Oasis with Liam Gallagher on solo projects and Beady Eye. Bonehead has remained faithful to the Oasis cause since his departure in 1999 due to the increasing pressures of touring and – it’s rumoured – Noel requiring his bandmates to be increasingly on point when required.

The parting was always amicable, however, and Bonehead slipping in alongside Noel just feels right. So while hardly a surprising appointment, this apparent confirmation will prompt fans to breathe a sigh of relief and at least inch the reunion line-up a considerable distance towards being the classic Oasis that everyone wanted to see.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Think about it. The ‘worst’ possible line-up would have been Liam, Noel and a bunch of ringers. Having Bonehead present is a real bonus for the fans.

Who’s next?

NME are confirming that Gem Archer, Bonehead’s replacement in the original Oasis line-up, will also be joining the 2025 live band.

Following ten years with the band – 1999 to 2009 – Archer would go on to play with both ‘solo’ Gallaghers, appearing with Liam’s Beady Eye and Noel’s High Flying Birds and always managing to stay on the right side of them both.

As another ‘old hand’, his appointment, a bonus surprise alongside the returning Bonehead, will only delight fans.

And on bass?

On bass… Andy Bell has been confirmed. Bell stepped in for the departing Paul ‘Guigsy’ McGuigan and played with the band from 1999 to 2009 before joining Liam in Beady Eye.

More recently Bell has been playing as part of Manta of the Cosmos with ex-Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez. The band recently dropped a single featuring Liam Gallagher and with connections between the bands being strong, and Bell always on-message, he was always the hot tip for returning to Oasis bass duties.

Which just leaves the ‘roll’ of drummer to ‘fill’…

And the winner is…

Joey Waronker… Yes, it had to happen somewhere and the 2025 Oasis’ token ‘who hell he?’ newcomer is Waronker, a highly regarded drummer and producer who’s played for R.E.M, Roger Waters and Beck, and with a strong Radiohead connection having been a member of both Thom Yorke‘s Atoms For Peace band and Ultraísta with Nigel Godrich.

It appears that the ‘all but confirmed’ Zak Starkey chat was a little premature, therefore, and while nobody saw Waronker coming, it’s safe to say that Oasis have lured in a major name with all the credibility and skill to pull off this high-profile gig with aplomb.

And with line-up all but confirmed fans it looks like fans can relax and ponder just what the band might have sounded like with Liam’s last line-up confirmation…