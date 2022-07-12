Fender reveals new look California Coast Series ukuleles

When Fender introduced their much-loved California Coast Series ukuleles in 2018, they did so with a good helping of the classic Cali style that made the firm such a success story in the golden era of the ‘50s and ‘60s.

Fusing timeless Telecaster and Stratocaster design with the age-old tradition of ukulele building, Fender’s California Coast Series is renowned for playability, portability and value for money.

This summer, several fresh designs have been introduced to the line, including new tenor models, exotic wood options and colourful finishes.

Here, we take a look at what's new in the range...

Avalon Tenor Ukulele

Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in 2-Color Sunburst (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in Daphne Blue (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in Natural (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in Black (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in Surf Green (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6 Fender California Coast Series Avalon Tenor Ukulele in Cherry (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 6

Effectively the larger-bodied counterpart of Fender’s popular Venice Soprano uke, the Avalon Tenor Ukulele arrives in a choice of six colours, including 2-Color Sunburst, Daphne Blue, Black, Natural, Surf Green and Cherry (see above).

The Avalon Tenor Ukulele provides a deeper tonal register than a concert or soprano instrument, though its portable size still allows for easy handling and transportation.

Constructed using basswood, the Avalon model sports a slim C-profile neck for enhanced playability and features a no-tie bridge for simplified string changes.

Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele

Image 1 of 2 Fender California Coast Series Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele in Bocote finish (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 2 Fender California Coast Series Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele in Spalted Maple finish (Image credit: FMIC ) Image 1 of 2

The Zuma Exotic Concert Ukulele comes in a choice of two exotic woods with open-pore satin finishes, namely Bocote and Spalted Maple.

Striking in appearance and with a sweet, sonorous tone, the 16-fret neck Zuma Exotic sits somewhere between the larger tenor and smaller soprano instruments.

In addition to this uke’s nato neck and walnut fingerboard, ornamentation includes a stylish abalone rosette along with a bound top, back and fingerboard.

Rincon Tenor Ukulele

Fender California Coast Series Rincon Tenor Ukulele (Image credit: FMIC)

Appearing in Aged Cognac Burst with an open-pore satin finish, the Rincon Tenor Ukulele is characterised by a strong tone with distinctive looks to match.

Constructed using ovangkol – a tropical hardwood increasingly used in the guitar building industry – this tenor-sized uke delivers exceptional resonance and full-bodied chime.

Fitted with Fender-designed electronics, the Rincon Tenor Ukulele comes readily equipped for the stage.

Montecito Tenor Ukulele

Fender California Coast Series Montecito Tenor Ukulele (Image credit: FMIC)

Arriving in a Shaded Edge Burst gloss finish, this quintessential Fender design features the unmistakable Strat-style headstock.

Described by Fender as having a “mellow" tone, the Montecito Tenor Ukulele is constructed entirely of acacia, enhancing natural warmth and projection.

Sporting abalone top purfling and a matching abalone rosette, the Montecito has subtle touch of class, with cream-coloured binding framing the instrument’s curvaceous profile.

Visit Fender (opens in new tab) for more information.