Black Friday Ukulele deal: All Ukutune ukes now half price

By

Save 50% on a range of quality ukuleles for all skill levels and ages

(Image credit: Ukutune)

Over recent years, the ukulele's popularity has skyrocketed. Gone are the days of novelty and toy instruments - now we find an instrument that is popping up in schools, households and festival stages all over the world. If, like the rest of us, you could do with a little Hawaiian getaway, then this deal could be the next best thing - with 50% off every single ukulele in the Ukutune collection until December 1st.

The ukulele has been a beginner mainstay for years due to its small size, but over recent years we've seen the uke become a popular choice for experienced musicians too. Whether you need to add that missing something to a recording, or just fancy learning something different, the uke could be the perfect instrument for you. Ukuleles come in a few different sizes, from soprano to baritone, so we’d recommend taking a look at our best ukuleles or best beginner ukuleles guides to help you find the right one.

These deals run until December 1st, with one already completely sold out, so don't miss out.

Ukutune Black Friday deal: 50% off everything

Treat yourself to one of eight killer Ukutune ukes this Black Friday, starting from a crazy $24.99. Whether you want a soprano, concert or tenor, there are options for players of all abilities and ages up for grabs. With each ukulele you’ll get a free extra set of Aquila Nylgut strings and a gig bag, to make sure you’ve got everything you need to get playing. Save big until December 1st.

James Farmer
James Farmer

