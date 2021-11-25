Black Friday Ukulele deal: All Ukutune ukes now half price

Over recent years, the ukulele's popularity has skyrocketed. Gone are the days of novelty and toy instruments - now we find an instrument that is popping up in schools, households and festival stages all over the world. If, like the rest of us, you could do with a little Hawaiian getaway, then this deal could be the next best thing - with 50% off every single ukulele in the Ukutune collection until December 1st.

The ukulele has been a beginner mainstay for years due to its small size, but over recent years we've seen the uke become a popular choice for experienced musicians too. Whether you need to add that missing something to a recording, or just fancy learning something different, the uke could be the perfect instrument for you. Ukuleles come in a few different sizes, from soprano to baritone, so we’d recommend taking a look at our best ukuleles or best beginner ukuleles guides to help you find the right one.

These deals run until December 1st, with one already completely sold out, so don't miss out.