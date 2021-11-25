Black Friday Ukulele deal: All Ukutune ukes now half price

Over recent years, the ukulele's popularity has skyrocketed. Gone are the days of novelty and toy instruments - now we find an instrument that is popping up in schools, households and festival stages all over the world. If, like the rest of us, you could do with a little Hawaiian getaway, then this deal could be the next best thing - with 50% off every single ukulele in the Ukutune collection until December 1st.
The ukulele has been a beginner mainstay for years due to its small size, but over recent years we've seen the uke become a popular choice for experienced musicians too. Whether you need to add that missing something to a recording, or just fancy learning something different, the uke could be the perfect instrument for you. Ukuleles come in a few different sizes, from soprano to baritone, so we’d recommend taking a look at our best ukuleles or best beginner ukuleles guides to help you find the right one.
These deals run until December 1st, with one already completely sold out, so don't miss out.
Ukutune Black Friday deal: 50% off everything
Treat yourself to one of eight killer Ukutune ukes this Black Friday, starting from a crazy $24.99. Whether you want a soprano, concert or tenor, there are options for players of all abilities and ages up for grabs. With each ukulele you’ll get a free extra set of Aquila Nylgut strings and a gig bag, to make sure you’ve got everything you need to get playing. Save big until December 1st.
- Ukutune UKE1 Solid Spruce Concert Ukulele: Was $149, now $74
- Ukutune UKS1 Sapele Soprano Ukulele: Was $49, now $24
- Ukutune UKM2 Mahogany Concert Ukulele: Was $59, now $29
- Ukutune UKM1 Solid Mahogany Ukulele: Was $169, now $84
- Ukutune UKA1 Ash Tenor Ukulele Matte Blue: Was $69, now $34
- Ukutune UKA1 Ash Tenor Ukulele Matte Green: Was $69, now $34
- Ukutune UKD90 Flamed Koa Tenor Ukulele: Was $399, now $199