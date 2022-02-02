Harley Benton's new ukulele is a solid (mahogany) deal at £29 / €35

Harley Benton has launched a new solid mahogany soprano-sized ukulele to join its deluxe Kahuna range of instruments.

The new uke features a solid mahogany top with binding, along with the laminate mahogany body and neck. While a satin open pore finish enhances the feel.

A mahogany neck, purpleheart fingerboard and bridge.

The Kahuna DLX Solid Wood Soprano is available now as a standalone instrument or as a special beginner’s pack with gig bag, picks, Harley Benton clip-on tuner and a chord chart. You'll get all those extra for just £3 / €4 more!

For more info and to buy, head to Thomann.