“Now you can power your rig off of a USB-C cable or rechargeable battery pack!” Walrus Audio’s Canvas Power USB is the super-compact device for powering your rig with a laptop or phone charger

Walrus Audio has expanded its Canvas series of utility pedals and accessories with a tiny 3.68” by 2.12” device that allows players to power their rig using a USB-C cable, meaning they can use a laptop charger, high-powered phone charge, or even to go wireless with a USB PD battery pack.

Designed to integrate seamlessly into the modular Canvas eco-system, the Canvas Power USB can be the “bridge” between your Canvas pedalboard power supply (or other unit with a 24V EIAJ input) and its power supply, be it a power brick, charger, or USB battery.

The idea is that it allows you to take your electric guitar rig anywhere without having to worry about where all the power outlets are. Worst-case scenario: get yourself a USB Power Deliver pack and throw it in your gig bag – or mount it on your pedalboard to have it all set up for wireless performance.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio Canvas Power USB)

Simply place it before your usual power supply, then hook it up via the 24V Thru output to the corresponding 24V EIAJ input on your power supply.

The Canvas Power USB can take 24V from an EIAJ cable or via USB-C. It will prioritise the DC coming from your regular power supply but if it detects none it use the juice from the attached USB PD input.

Blue LEDs let you know which power source is being used and if you are using a USB PD battery pack there are status LEDs for when the charge is at 100 per cent or 50.

Other things to note: Battery packs are not included. If you intend to use this wirelessly, make sure you get a PD “Power Delivery” power bank. Inside the box you will find a C style mounting bracket with screws and an M3 hex key. There is a 12” EIAJ link cable, an 18” straight-to-right-angle DC cable, and a three-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.

Of course, the Canvas USB doesn’t necessarily need to be mounted on your ‘board. Alternatively, the Canvas Power USB can be used for desktop use, powering a single guitar effects pedal.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio Canvas Power USB)

It has a variable output power delivering 250mA at 18V, 375mA at 12V, and 500mA at 9V. The unit weighs just 136gm.

Priced $179, the Canvas Power USB is available now. See Walrus Audio for more details.