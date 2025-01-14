NAMM 2025: “The perfect end-of-chain solution when your gig requires your practice to become perfection”: Walrus Audio expands utility stompbox range with the Canvas Rehearsal

NAMM 2025: Walrus Audio has unveiled the Canvas Rehearsal, a stompbox that is designed as an all-in-one practice solution, allowing players to stick their headphones on, plug in their electric guitar and play along to a track.

This could be a song you’ve really tried to get under your fingers. It could be a new track your band wants to play live. Either way, you can stream the audio from Bluetooth to the pedal or via the 1/8” auxiliary input, play along, and there are a number of features to help you drill the part until you’ve got it down good.

“The Canvas Rehearsal is the perfect end-of-chain solution when your gig requires your practice to become perfection,” says Walrus Audio.

And helpfully there are a number of features to help make that practice more productive (sadly a timeout switch for your mobile phone is not one of them so will power and focus are still requirements).

There are controls on the front of the pedal for controlling the practice mix – dials for adjusting the volume of your guitar, the volume of external audio, and of the onboard metronome click. Canvas Rehearsal also has a tap tempo function so that you can get the timing down pat.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Furthermore, you can actually dial in an exact BPM via the Screen Control Encoder – just as you can on Walrus Audio pedals such as the Mako M1 MKII High-Fidelity Modulation Machine – and specify the time signature, beat subdivisions and place an accent on beats.

An OLED display lets you know what’s going on with these bespoke metronome settings.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The Canvas Rehearsal supports full stereo operation, has MIDI connectivity, and has a USB-C input for updating firmware. Just stick it at the end of your signal chain, plug in and play, and play again. Your bandmates will thank you. Maybe. That’s not guaranteed.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

The Canvas Rehearsal is designed and made in the USA. It takes 9V DC from a pedalboard power supply and draws 300mA. It is priced £/$249/$€289 and it is available now.

Introducing the Walrus Audio Canvas Rehearsal - YouTube Watch On

See Walrus Audio for more details. The Canvas Series is all about utility and also includes the Canvas Power HP, the Canvas Tuner, and a wide range of linkable power supplies for those whose pedalboard just keeps growing.