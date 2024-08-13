“Each output is isolated, highly efficient, and heavily filtered, guaranteeing ample power with incredibly low noise”: Walrus Audio unveils the Canvas Power HP, offering juice for your amp modeller, multi-effects and pedals alike

Walrus Audio has expanded its Canvas range of pedalboard power supplies with a unit that’s capable of powering your amp modeller or multi-effects pedal.

Featuring a 3000mA output – or 3A, if you prefer – with voltages switchable between 9V and 12V, the Canvas Power HP is a universal low-noise power solution that can be used with amp modellers from the likes of HeadRush, Neural DSP, Line 6 and more.

It also has a further three high-current 500mA outputs that are more than capable of handling the power-hungry flagship digital guitar effects pedals that you’d find in the lineups of brands such as Strymon, Source Audio and Empress.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Is this the only power supply you will ever need? Maybe. Walrus Audio describes it as the “ideal solution” for hybrid boards; if you’re only running a modeller and a couple of stompboxes, then it could well be.

But if you are anything like us and your power requirements change over time, that is no problem, because what is clever about Walrus Audio’s Canvas range is that these power supplies can be linked together via a 24V connection. That means there are Canvas units with a further five, eight, 15, and 22 outputs if you need them.

Which is good to know, because if there is one constant with pedalboard curation is that it is uni-directional; our pedal collections only seem to grow with each passing year.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walrus Audio) (Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Now, it’s worth stating here that good, clean power is an essential part of your rig and while it is not as fun as buying a new fuzz pedal, the investment pays off with low noise and fewer issues with your gear.

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Each of the outputs on the Canvas Power HP is isolated, and, says Walrus Audio, “highly efficient, and heavily filtered”, which is what you want for a quiet pedalboard setup.

As for the ‘boards themselves, the Canvas Power HP should be easy enough to mount, and if you are using a Pedaltrain Metro series ‘board or similarly flat design, this can be mounted on the undercarriage so it is not taking away valuable real estate.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Walrus Audio) (Image credit: Walrus Audio)

You can buy the Canvas Power HP as a standalone unit with its own external power supply or with the 24V cable to link with the other Canvas units in your rig.

It is priced $229/£225 as a standalone, $209/£205 with the link cable, and it is available to order now, with US pedals shipping from 15 August. See Walrus Audio for more details.