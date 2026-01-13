"Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men": Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, Black Midi guitarist, dies aged 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, guitarist and co-founder of the British rock band Black Midi, has died aged 26.

An Instagram post from the record label Rough Trade was shared on Monday, containing a statement written by the guitarist's father on behalf of the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family: "It is with deep sadness that we as a family regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health."

"A talented musician and a kind, loving young man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. Matt was 26 years old. He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this happening to our young men.”

The post's caption also included a statement from Black Midi's label Rough Trade: "Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt - an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed."

“If you are struggling with mental health issues please reach out to your loved ones or one of the range of charities such as Mind, CALM and Samaritans who provide services and someone to talk to in any time of need.”

Black Midi was formed by guitarist Kwasniewski-Kelvin, multi-instrumentalist Geordie Greep and drummer Morgan Simpson in 2017. The trio attended the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology together in Croydon, along with bassist Cameron Picton, who completed the line-up shortly after the group's founding.

In June the same year, the band played their first show at The Windmill in Brixton, quickly becoming a staple of the venue and pivotal part of the burgeoning "Windmill scene". Known for blending post-punk, post-rock, experimental rock and prog, and often featuring spoken word vocals, other bands involved in the scene included Black Country New Road, Squid, the Last Dinner Party and Fontaines D.C.

In 2018, Black Midi recorded their first video - a live performance on internet radio station NTS - and released debut single bmbmbm on Speedy Wunderground, a label headed up by producer Dan Carey. The band then performed five songs from an upcoming LP at a show in Reykjavík in November, which was released by KEXP and garnered a wealth of positive attention online.

After signing to Rough Trade in January, the band's debut LP, Schlagenheim, was released in 2019 to critical acclaim, and went on to be shortlisted for that year's Mercury Prize. The record was praised for its erratic, inventive and technically proficient compositions and was supported by a spate of live shows across the UK, Europe, North America, and Japan in 2020.

Alongside their busy tour schedule, 2020 also saw Black Midi launch a own radio show, record another live EP, and host a charity gig with fellow Windmill rockers, Black Country New Road.

In January 2021, the band announced via social media that Kwasniewski-Kelvin, who was taking time away from the group in light of mental health issues, would be leaving the band. It was also confirmed that he would not appear on the group's upcoming second LP, Cavalcade.

In the wake of his passing, several high-profile names have paid tribute to Kwasniewski-Kelvin. Sleaford Mods frontman Jason Williamson wrote “Rest in peace, Matthew. Thoughts are with his family”, whilst Fontaines D.C. bassist Connor Deegan III posted “Rest in peace x”.

The band Shame - who supported Black Midi on many of their early tours - also released a statement, which reads: "Absolutely devastated to hear this. Rest in peace Matt. A kind, warm soul and an incredible artist. You will be missed dearly.”

Another statement, published by The Windmill in Brixton, offered "deepest condolences" to the guitarist's family and shared memories of Kwasniewski-Kelvin, from the early days of the band's rise and residence at the venue.

“It’s so so emotional thinking back to those really exciting times when Matt would come in for soundcheck after a day’s work inspecting air vents (hence, the song Ducter) and produce some of the best sounds our little stage had ever witnessed, including this night with the late Damo Suzuki.”

“But while it might look like someone has the world at their feet and all is great, things are not always what they seem. so please look and read the message from his family on slide #2 and keep checking in on each other so that we can all help to avoid tragic gut-wrenching news like this.”