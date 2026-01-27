“The first step toward accessing critical mental health support”: Backline launches first mental health support line dedicated to musicians

Amidst all the usual doom and gloom, here, at least, is some positive news: Backline has launched a 24-hour mental health and crisis support line created exclusively for musicians and anyone working in the music industry.

It’s called B-LINE and the idea behind it is to connect musicians with trained counsellors who know the unique pressures of working in the sector. It’s staffed around the clock, and though it is based in the US, international callers will be able to access it. The all-important number is 1-855-BLINE99 or you can text 254-639.

The genesis of the idea was last year’s Grammy Awards when Chappell Roan used her acceptance speech to highlight issues of mental health among artists. Soon afterwards, Roan launched a fundraising campaign for Backline called We Got You, with many other artists matching her generosity. A year later, B-LINE is the result.

The Beatles - The Beatles - Help! (Remastered 2015) - YouTube Watch On

In a statement, Backline Co-Founder and Executive Director Hilary Gleason said: "This has always been the dream. We’ve supported thousands of music industry professionals in their mental health and wellness journeys, but one critical piece was missing: real-time access to care. B-LINE changes that.”

The initiative has also picked up some significant sponsors: to their credit, Spotify and Live Nation have dipped into their considerable pockets. Gleason added: “These are close partners that have been key in advancing our mission over the past six years. When we started to bring up B-LINE with them, it became more and more clear that this was the initiative that could change the industry for good.”

Among the artists who have contributed towards the fundraising campaign is Noah Kahan, who has said in a statement: “I started working with Backline to provide mental health services for my touring band and crew in 2023. Support for the well-being of the incredibly hard working artists and people that make the music industry function has long been neglected.

"A dedicated 24-hour hotline is the first step toward accessing critical mental health support. I’m proud to work with Backline to create a pathway toward a healthier future and an entry point for accessing resources.”

Get the MusicRadar Newsletter Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Founded in 2019, Backline is a Denver-based non-profit organisation that connects music industry professionals with mental health resources.

It’s an issue that they have played no small part in increasing the spotlight on. To throw out some alarming stats from Backline’s own surveys – suicide rates for musicians are ten times that of men (which are in any case too high), and 73% of independent musicians have reported symptoms of mental illness.