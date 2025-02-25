“In the music of the future, will our voices go unheard?” Kate Bush and others release new silent album in protest at plans to let AI firms use copyrighted work for free

A new album is being released today (February 25) in protest at the UK government’s plans to use AI companies use copyrighted work to train their algorithms. The conceptual twist? It’s entirely silent.

Featuring recordings of dormant studios and performance spaces, it’s entitled Is This What We Want? Although it only contains twelve ‘tracks’, more than 1,000 musicians have been involved in the project including Kate Bush, Damon Albarn, Tori Amos, Hans Zimmer and Annie Lennox. It’s understood one of the twelve tracks was recorded in Bush’s own studio, and the iconic British artist has issued a simple statement alongside the album: “In the music of the future, will our voices go unheard?

Of course, the silent album is a statement in itself, a vision, they claim, of the future of the music industry and artists livelihoods should the government allow tech firms to plunder copyrighted material for free.

The project is the brainchild of British composer Ed Newton-Rex who, perhaps significantly, also used to be an AI executive. “The government’s proposal would hand the life’s work of the country’s musicians to AI companies, for free, letting those companies exploit musicians’ work to outcompete them,” he said.

“It is a plan that would not only be disastrous for musicians, but that is totally unnecessary: the UK can be leaders in AI without throwing our world-leading creative industries under the bus.”

The battle is currently hotting up regarding the government’s plans, with the consultation period regarding the new legislation ending today. On one side stand some of the biggest names in European music and culture.

Those who have publicly criticised the new proposals include Paul McCartney, Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Ed Sheeran, Abba’s Bjorn Ulvaeus and Hans Zimmer as well as authors Val McDermid, Richard Osman, Helen Fielding, Stephen Fry and Tom Stoppard. Interestingly, they also have the support of the Daily Mail, who have run several front pages lambasting the proposals.

On the other side are the tech firms (of course) and the government who have made their preferred option plain. A UK government spokesperson has said: “As it stands, the UK’s current regime for copyright and AI is holding back the creative industries, media and AI sector from realising their full potential – and that cannot continue.”

“That’s why we have been consulting on a new approach that protects the interests of both AI developers and rights holders and delivers a solution which allows both to thrive.”

If you’re concerned about the proposed changes to the copyright law, head over to ipoconsultations.citizenspace.com. But be quick - the deadline is the end of today (February 25).