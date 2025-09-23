Casio is giving you access to a one-year Tomplay Pro online lessons subscription with the purchase of select digital pianos until the end of the year

Casio is excited to announce a new promotion aimed at enhancing the piano-playing experience for musicians of all skill levels. Starting now, customers who purchase a new Celviano digital piano, specifically models AP-S200, AP-300, AP-S450, AP-550, or AP-750, will receive a complimentary one-year subscription to Tomplay Pro, valued at £98 RRP.

Tomplay is an innovative platform offering online piano lessons, as well as instruction for drums, guitar, bass, violin, saxophone, and more. It features over 90,000 pieces of interactive sheet music, making the process of learning and practising music both engaging and enjoyable.

With tools like real-time feedback and various performance options, Tomplay supports both beginners and experienced musicians, helping them improve their skills while playing along with their favourite songs.

John Lennon: Imagine - Piano Sheet Music - YouTube Watch On

This promotion is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their piano-playing potential. By combining Casio's beloved beginner instruments with Tomplay's extensive library and interactive features, rookie pianists can completely transform their practice sessions.

This limited-time offer is available immediately and will run until December 31, 2025, perfect for those considering a new beginner digital piano for Christmas! To claim your complimentary one-year subscription to Tomplay, simply visit the Casio website, fill out the form with your details, and attach a copy of your proof of purchase.

If you were contemplating the purchase of a new Casio piano, this promotion might just make your decision easier. Whether you are a beginner eager to learn or an experienced player looking to expand your repertoire, this offer could be the key to unlocking your musical potential.

To learn more about the Tomplay platform and how it can enhance your musical experience, visit the Tomplay site.