Splice is now letting you use AI to create ‘Stacks’ of complementary samples on its website

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

Choose a genre and the ‘Create’ feature will build you a loop

Originally released as part of its CoSo mobile app, Splice has now brought its AI-powered ‘Stacks’ functionality to its website via the ‘Create’ feature.

Pick a genre and the AI tech will create a Stack - a group of complementary samples - for you. If you like what you hear you can tweak the Stack by adding/removing samples, muting/soloing layers and adjusting levels; if you don’t, you can simply press a button and a new Stack will be generated in its place.

Once you’re happy with your Stack you can save it and download the original samples or timestretched stems for use in any DAW. Alternatively, you have the option to export an Ableton Live Session file.

These export features are only available to Splice subscribers, but anyone can try Create now via the Splice website.

Ben Rogerson
Ben Rogerson

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

