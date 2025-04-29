“I want you to just dive in, use the music, and see what happens”: Moby makes 500 instrumental tracks available for free as he relaunches Mobygratis sound library

"You can remix it, you can edit it, you can add parts to it, you can play clarinet on it, you can use it for social media, for films, for choreography: the idea is complete creative freedom"

Mobygratis is a free sound library launched by electronic artist Moby all the way back in 2005 with the goal of providing creators of all kinds with high-quality, royalty-free music to use in their projects. The library has since supported over 50,000 indie films and media projects.

This week, Moby announced a relaunch of Mobygratis that brings 500 new tracks to the platform.

The majority of the library's songs can be downloaded in both MP3, WAV and multitrack formats, making it easier to remix, adapt and customize music to suit any project. The library also now has improved search and filter functionality, so you're able to filter tracks by genre, mood or BPM to hone in on exactly the vibe you're looking for.

Most of the music in the library can be used in any non-commercial creative project, with the proviso that it cannot be used to promote animal products or right-wing political causes. If you'd like to use the tracks in monetized or commercial projects, you'll need to apply for a license. Certain tracks marked as restricted may not be modified or used collaboratively.

"You can do whatever you want with it," Moby says in a video shared to his YouTube channel. "You can remix it, you can edit it, you can add parts to it, you can play clarinet on it, you can use it for social media, for films, for choreography: the idea is complete creative freedom. I don't want to inhibit whatever you're going to do with the music here."

"To be really clear, it's free. There's no bait and switch; it's not like you have to sign up for seven days free and then all of a sudden you have to pay something. Nope. It's free. One of my goals with Mobygratis is to create as few barriers for use as possible. I want you to just dive in, use the music and we can see, or you can see, what happens."

The tracks in Mobygratis' library are almost exclusively instrumental, as Moby says he wants to leave them open to be adapted and reimagined by its users. He also says that at some point in the near future he plans to add another 1000 songs to the platform, so stay tuned for updates.

Visit Mobygratis to browse the library and find out more.

