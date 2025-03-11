SampleRadar: 273 free funk keys samples

If you're no Herbie Hancock on the keyboard, don't despair - use these free samples instead

In this edition of SampleRadar, we're getting our funk on, and it's all about the keys: organs, electric pianos and synths.

The collection is part loops, part chord hits. The loops are in the laid-back tempos of 85, 95, 105 and 110bpm. The chord hits feature six chords in four spaced keys (A, C, E & G) across eight of the ten instruments (the other two are monosynths - not much good for chords!).

The organs are modelled around the James Brown 'Grits' sound (classic B3) and the early Funkadelic tones. As with most of the instruments here, there is some prodigious use of tape simulation to get us in the right decade (UAD Studer A800 and ATR102). The Vox Continental style organ (SlyConti) goes for the early Sly and the Family Stone vibe.

The electric pianos delve into the Funkadelic/Parliament style with the WetEpi envelope filter and phaser treatment, whilst the ThickEpi goes for the more natural/classic stage piano sound (basically everything in the 70s!).

Monosynth-wise we're again in P-Funk territory, though without the nifty fingers of Bernie Worrell (RIP). Think Flashlight period - Minimoog and ARP all the way. Add a little echo, some light harmoniser wobble and some tape fizz and that's you're ready to roll.

We're moving the '80s with the polysynths, and the all-important vibrato is pushed up on the long notes, just how Prince liked it. It's not all faux-brass, though - BendPoly just goes for the wobble and bright poly punch, though there's plenty of single note lines in there too.

The chord hits are either stabs (for the organs and FizzBrass) or sustained chords of around 5 secs. The chords are classic funky types (dominant 7th, min 7th, minor 6th, minor 9th, 9th and minor 7th/flat 5th) with voicings adjusted to suit each instrument.

Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Funk keys samples: click to download

Funk keys samples (186MB)

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 90,000 more free samples.

