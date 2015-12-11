SampleRadar: 464 free sci-fi samples

With a certain spacey operatic film franchise set to return to the big screen next week, SampleRadar thought it would be churlish not to get into the sci-fi spirit, so we've put together a collection of truly out-of-this-world sounds.

Whether you're looking for FX, atmospheres, beats or any other kind of galactic gargle, we can help.

What you need to know

The sci-fi samples are divided into six main folders, each of which is labelled so you know what kind of sounds are contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The sci-fi samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Jump Drive

Robo Beat

Whoosh

Android Arps

Perc synth

Sci-fi samples: click to download

Sci-fi samples (255MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

For more than 50,000 more samples, head to our SampleRadar hub