SampleRadar: 393 free soul and funk samples

Soul and funk - two genres that go together like bread and jam. Or a pie and a pint.

That's what SampleRadar thinks, anyway, hence this collection of soulful sounds that simultaneously carry a serious amount of groove.

What you need to know

The samples are split into five construction kits of different tempi (90, 100, 110, 112 and 120bpm). These contain drum, bass, guitar, Rhodes piano and organ loops.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The soul and funk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 90bpm

Beat 100bpm

Guitar 110bpm

Rhodes piano 112bpm

Organ 120bpm

Soul and funk samples: click to download

Soul and funk samples (213MB)

These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

