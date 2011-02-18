SampleRadar: 393 free soul and funk samples

Soul and funk - two genres that go together like bread and jam. Or a pie and a pint.
That's what SampleRadar thinks, anyway, hence this collection of soulful sounds that simultaneously carry a serious amount of groove.
What you need to know
The samples are split into five construction kits of different tempi (90, 100, 110, 112 and 120bpm). These contain drum, bass, guitar, Rhodes piano and organ loops.
All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.
The soul and funk samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!
Example sounds
Bass 90bpm
Beat 100bpm
Guitar 110bpm
Rhodes piano 112bpm
Organ 120bpm
Soul and funk samples: click to download
These samples originally appeared on Future Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.
