SampleRadar: 384 free city nights samples

Much as SampleRadar enjoys living the country life, it's in the city where all the late-night action happens.

This collection of samples celebrates the sleazy concrete jungle soundtracks that you've heard in gangster movies, cop shows and crime-based videogames, so keep your wits about you and dive in.

What you need to know

The city nights samples are divided into four tempo-labelled folders and contain bass, beat, guitar and keyboard samples.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The city nights samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bass 75bpm

Beat 95bpm

Guitar 110bpm

Rhodes 130bpm

City nights samples: click to download

City nights samples (315MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

