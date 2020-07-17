SampleRadar: 261 free funky and freaky fill samples

Don't think you're just getting funky drum fills in this batch of SampleRadar goodness: in this case, funky also means offbeat and unusual.

What's more, it's not just percussive sounds that we can offer you...

What you need to know

The funky and freaky fill samples are divided into four main folders - Drum Fills, Guitar, Keys and Synths - and then sub-divided by tempo

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The funky and freaky fill samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Funky and freaky fill samples: click to download

Funky and freaky fill samples (219MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

