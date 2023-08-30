SampleRadar: 485 free nasty leads samples

Synthesizers are capable of producing a veritable encyclopaedia of different sounds, tones, noises and textures - that's why we love them. Today's sample pack focuses on a very specific page of our sonic encyclopaedia: the buzzy, abrasive and in-your-face sound of nasty lead lines.

We've put together a collection of 130bpm synth loops that you wouldn't want to take over to your grandma's house: mean, filthy and downright nasty tones produced by an array of instruments that includes the Novation Super Bass Station, Roland Juno-106 and - rather fittingly - the Arturia MiniBrute.

We've also thrown in a handful of multisamples for good measure, so you'll be able to create your own sample instruments with our spicy sounds. Scroll down and hit download; they're yours for free.

What you need to know

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Nasty leads samples: click to download

Nasty leads samples (212MB)

These samples originally appeared in Future Music Magazine. Check out the latest issue for many more.

Head over to the SampleRadar hub to download over 80,000 more free samples.