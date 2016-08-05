SampleRadar: 293 free cinematic drama samples

Dramatic movie moments aren't all about the visuals - in many cases, the soundtrack can be equally important when it comes to setting the mood.

If you want to add some tension and suspense to your projects, check out this cinematic selection of impacts, loops, scene setters, sound beds and stings.

What you need to know

The cinematic drama samples are divided into five folders, each of which is labelled according to the sounds contained within it.

All the samples are supplied as WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The cinematic drama samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Impact

Loop

Scene setter

Soundbed

Sting

Cinematic drama samples: click to download

Cinematic drama samples (355MB)

These samples originally appeared on Computer Music magazine's cover DVD. Check out the latest issue for many more.

