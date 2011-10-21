SampleRadar: 382 free trance essentials samples

Armin van Buuren may have just been dethroned by David Guetta as the best DJ in the world in DJ mag's 2011 poll, but trance remains one of the biggest deals in dance music, and SampleRadar is doffing its cap to it for a second time this week.

Whether you're just starting your trance-making career or are an experienced producer looking for inspiration, there's something here for you.

What you need to know

The samples are split into six folders: basslines, beats, SH-101 loops, synth loops, TB-303 loops and trance FX.

All the samples are supplied as 24-bit WAV files so can be imported directly into your DAW or sampler of choice. Because they're royalty-free, you're welcome to use the samples in your music in any way you like - all we ask is that you don't re-distribute them.

The trance essentials samples are supplied in a zip file, so you'll need to extract them before you can see them. Enjoy!

Example sounds

Bassline

Beat

Synth loop

FX

Trance essentials samples: click to download

Trance essentials samples (521MB)

